Internet of Vehicle Market to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.13% over the forecast period 2018-2025

Internet of Vehicle Market valued approximately USD 49.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.13% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major driving factor of global Internet of Vehicle Market are rise in trends of vehicle tracking & safety and surging adoption of Internet of Things. In addition, increasing demand for GID processor is on rise due to the security of vehicle is also a major driving factor of Internet of vehicle market. The major restraining factors of Internet of Vehicle Market are high risk of data loss and inefficiency in determining the exact vehicle position.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Internet of Vehicle market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Segmentation’s of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Internet of Vehicle market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The major market player included in this report are:

Ford Motor Company

Texas Instrument Inc.

Audi AG

Intel Corporation

SAP

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Apple Inc.

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

NFC

Cellular

Others

By Communication Type:

Vehicle-to-Vehicle

Vehicle-to-infrastructure

Others

Further North America has dominated the market of total generating revenue across the globe due to increase in investment on automation and infrastructure with 43% share in 2017. Europe is also contributing major share in the global market of Internet of vehicle. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the over the forecasted period 2018-2025 due to increasing adoption of vehicle tracking and safety.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Internet of Vehicle Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Internet of Vehicle Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Internet of Vehicle Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Internet of Vehicle Market, by Component

Chapter 6. Internet of Vehicle Market, by Technology

Chapter 7. Internet of Vehicle Market, by Communication Type

Chapter 8. Internet of Vehicle Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Research Process

