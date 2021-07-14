Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Market by Indication (Pain/Inflammatory, Fever) and Age Group (Pediatrics, Adults) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022

The report on “Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Intravenous (IV) ibuprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used to reduce or treat pain, fever, and inflammation occurred due to a disease, operative procedures or trauma, and acute illness. The intravenous (IV) route for ibuprofen administration has a faster onset of action as compared to the other routes. IV ibuprofen is preferred for the management of post-operative and acute pain. The demand for ibuprofen has increased due to the side effects of opioid analgesics such as respiratory depression, allergic reactions, sedation, and gastrointestinal events.

The market for IV ibuprofen for pain management is in its nascent stage. The world IV ibuprofen market was valued at $3.6 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $14.2 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. Advantages associated with IV ibuprofen such as rapid result and targeted drug delivery have resulted in the growth of this market. In 2015, FDA approved IV ibuprofen for pediatric use, due to which the market is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alveda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (acquired by Teligent, Inc.), CSL Limited, Sandor Medicaids Pvt Ltd., PT. Soho Industri Pharmasi, Germin MED, Grifols S.A., Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Al Nabeel International Ltd., and Laboratorios Valmorca, C.A.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Market Size

2.2 Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Sales by Product

4.2 Global Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Revenue by Product

4.3 Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Breakdown Data by End User

