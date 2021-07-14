Lactic Acid Market Expected to reach $13.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.6% – BASF, The DOW Chemical Company, ADM, Galactic, Plaxica, Chongqing Bofei Biochemical Products

Lactic Acid market is accounted for $2.65 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.6%. Factors influencing the market growth include rising demand for environment-friendly products, increasing demand for green packaging and growing medical expenditure coupled with the growth of pharmaceutical industries. However, factors such as fluctuation in raw material prices are hindering the market growth.

Lactic acid is an organic water soluble compound produced by the chemical breakdown of carbohydrates such as lactose or glucose. Lactic acids are mostly used for the conservation and flavoring. Moreover, it is also used in the manufacturing of some other chemicals such as acrylic acid, dilactide and glycol. Lactic acid is also used in the pharmaceutical sector for the production of water-soluble lactates.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012276266/sample

Based on end user, biodegradable polymers segment is expected to have considerable market share due to growing environmental concerns from petroleum-based polymers, increasing consumer awareness about eco-friendly packaging, fluctuation in oil prices and rising demand for natural, sustainable and green products.

By geography, North America was the dominant market. The region is likely to show extensive growth in light of high demand for PLA and personal care products. Rising pharmaceutical and fragrance industry is expected to drive industry expansion in North America. Rising pharmaceutical industry in the U.S. and Mexico due to government support and increasing investment by local participants will fuel industry expansion over the upcoming years.

Some of the key players in the Lactic Acid market include BASF, The DOW Chemical Company, ADM, Galactic, Plaxica, Chongqing Bofei Biochemical Products, Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech, Yancheng Haijianuo Biological Engineering, Bioprox, Jungbunzlauer, Myriant Corporation, Vaishnavi Bio Tech, Thyssenkrupp, TEIJIN LIMITED, Corbion, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Co., Ltd., PURAC, Natureworks LLC, Futerro and Sulzer.

Sources Covered:

-Synthetic Source

-Natural Source

Functions Covered:

-Flavour

-Preservative

-Mineral Fortification

-Antimicrobial Agent

-pH Regulator

-Other Functions

Ingredients Covered:

-Wheat

-Corn/Maize

-sugarcane

-Cassava

Make an Inquiry https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012276266/buying

End Users Covered:

-Pharmaceuticals

-Biodegradable Polymers

-Personal Care Products

-Food and Beverages

-Chemical

-Other End Users

Applications Covered:

-Baked Products

-Dairy Products

-Savoury Flavours

-Pickled Vegetables

-Salad Dressing

-Meat Poultry and Fish

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Lactic Acid Market, By Source

6 Global Lactic Acid Market, By Function

7 Global Lactic Acid Market, By Ingredients

8 Global Lactic Acid Market, By End User

9 Global Lactic Acid Market, By Application

10 Global Lactic Acid Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

For More Information about This Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/reports/lactic-acid-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]