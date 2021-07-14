Latest innovative report on IoT Middleware Market by 2025 with top key players like Cisco, General Electric, Google, Hitachi, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Siemens AG

The IoT Middleware Market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level. In the report 2017 will be considered as historic year, 2018 as a base year and forecast period will be 2019-2027. The report comprehensively identifies and analyze the growing trends along with major driving factor such as increasing digitization rate, high demands from end-users’ industries, challenges and opportunities within the IoT Middleware Market. The report will also consist of exhaustive profiling in terms of their business overview, key financial facts, products and services, SWOT analysis and recent development of key players operating in the market.

IoT middleware serves as an interface between the components of IoT and enabling communications among elements of the IoT system. Middleware is a component of architecture enables connectivity for a large number of diverse things by providing a connectivity layer for the huge number of devices. An IoT middleware is a combination of integration capabilities and platform providing the platform for connecting devices, applications, users, services in ‘cyber-physical’ environment. It is a simplified view of software components required to bridge the gap between enterprise integration and M2M and realize the value from IoT. Vendors offer IoT middleware for the various platform such as application management, device management, connectivity management, and others.

The increasing adoption of IoT across the industries is one of the key drivers for IoT middleware market. The government initiatives such as smart cities projects are one of the significant factor fuelling the growth of IoT middleware market. The trend of smart homes, connected buildings & factories, and others are creating a significant demand for IoT middleware during the forecast period. The market for IoT middleware is witnessing significant partnerships among vendors to innovate advanced middleware in terms of technology, and it is expected to have the significant positive impact on the growth of the IoT middleware market during the forecast period.

Companies profiled in this report include:

Cisco

General Electric

Google

Hitachi, Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Siemens AG

The global IoT middleware market is segmented on the basis of platform and end-user. Based on platform, the market is segmented as Device Management, Application Management, and Connectivity Management. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as Manufacturing, Government, Automotive and Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Retail, BFSI, and Others.

Over the forecast period of 2019-2027, the IoT middleware market is expected to experience a substantial growth rate. The report will highlight various factors such as drivers, futures trends and opportunities behind the growth rate. The report will also provide insights on how the market will behave during the forecast period, and its potential impact on market segments, sub-segments and industry verticals at short term, midterm and long term basis. The market numbers presented in the report, are also portrayed in the graphical format for developing better understanding and analyzing the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting IoT middleware market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the IoT middleware market in these regions.

