Latest innovative report on Smart City Platform Market by 2027 with top key players like Cisco, General Electric, Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

The Smart City Platform Market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level. In the report 2017 will be considered as historic year, 2018 as a base year and forecast period will be 2019-2027. The report comprehensively identifies and analyze the growing trends along with major driving factor such as increasing digitization rate, high demands from end-users’ industries, challenges and opportunities within the Smart City Platform Market. The report will also consist of exhaustive profiling in terms of their business overview, key financial facts, products and services, SWOT analysis and recent development of key players operating in the market.

With the evolution of smart city projects, the demand for smart city platform is expected to surge during the forecast period. A smart city platform provides the integral capability to provide coordination of data, application, and services that are across the operational domain. Vendors are focused on the development of compatible platforms by multiple partnerships and to ensure the platform meets the need of future conditions of environment, economic, and services. IoT platforms are an essential part of the smart city ecosystem. A smart city platform is defined as a framework for sensing, for integration, for communication, and for intelligent decision making. The smart city platform enhances the capabilities for cloud computing, analytics, legacy data, streamed data, connected devices, network, and others. It has wide application in transportation, infrastructure, utilities, and others.

The increasing investments by governments for smart cities projects are expected to drive the global smart city platform market. The rising concern for public safety, effective transport & infrastructure management, and others are significantly creating a need for advanced smart city platforms. The continuous developments in developing countries of the Asia Pacific such as China and India are expected to witness high demand for smart city platform during the forecast period.

Companies profiled in this report include:

Cisco

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia Corporation

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Verizon Wireless

The global smart city platform market is segmented on the basis of platform, service, and application. Based on platform, the market is segmented as Connectivity Management Platform, Integration Platform, Device Management Platform, Data Management Platform, and Security Platform. On the basis of service the market is segmented as Infrastructure Monitoring and Management, Consulting and Architecture Designing, and Deployment and Training. The market on the basis of application is classified as Smart Utilities, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, and Infrastructure Management.

Over the forecast period of 2019-2027, the smart city platform market is expected to experience a substantial growth rate. The report will highlight various factors such as drivers, futures trends and opportunities behind the growth rate. The report will also provide insights on how the market will behave during the forecast period, and its potential impact on market segments, sub-segments and industry verticals at short term, midterm and long term basis. The market numbers presented in the report, are also portrayed in the graphical format for developing better understanding and analyzing the market.

smart city platform Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

