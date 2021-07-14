Mechanical Ventilators Market by Components (Devices, Services), Product Type (Intensive-care ventilator, Portable ventilators, By Mode of ventilation, Invasive/ Non-invasive ventilation) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022

The report on “Mechanical Ventilators Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Mechanical ventilation is a lifesaving intervention for patients with respiratory disorders or even respiratory failure. It is a form of breathing assistance in which a patient is connected to a ventilator through an endotracheal tube directly applied to the airway. It is also employed as a diagnostic tool to measure the static compliance of airway resistance and irregular functioning respiratory system. Currently, intensive-care and portable mechanical ventilators are the two most widely used ventilators available in the market.

The world mechanical ventilators market is estimated to garner $3.9 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2016 to 2022. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, bronchitis, and other lunch disorders, and increasing number of accidental emergencies lead to the substantial requirement of mechanical ventilators. In addition, growing geriatric population prone to respiratory emergencies is one of the key drivers of the market. In the U.S., the critically ill geriatric population accounted for around 52% of all the intensive care unit (ICU) admissions in 2015, among which, around 80% admissions were kept on ventilation.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Mindray Medical International Limited, Becton Dickinson and Company (CareFusion), Philips Healthcare, Carl Reiner Gmbh, Getinge Group (Maquet), Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Drager), General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Hamilton Medical AG, Covidien (Medtronic, Inc.), and Smiths Group Plc (Smiths-Medical)

Get sample copy of “Mechanical Ventilators Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014628

The “Global Mechanical Ventilators Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Cogeneration Equipment market with detailed market segmentation by mounting location, vehicle type and geography. The global Cogeneration Equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Cogeneration Equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Cogeneration Equipment market based on various segments.

The report analyzes factors affecting Cogeneration Equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Cogeneration Equipment market in these regions.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00014628

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mechanical Ventilators Market Size

2.2 Mechanical Ventilators Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mechanical Ventilators Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Mechanical Ventilators Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mechanical Ventilators Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mechanical Ventilators Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Mechanical Ventilators Sales by Product

4.2 Global Mechanical Ventilators Revenue by Product

4.3 Mechanical Ventilators Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Mechanical Ventilators Breakdown Data by End User

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00014628

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.