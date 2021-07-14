Meta-Xylene Market to Witness Significant Growth by 2019-2027 with Profiling Key Players Like Avantor,Compania Espanola De Petroleos, S.A.U. (Cepsa),Exxonmobil,Honeywell International Inc.

The “Meta-Xylene Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the meta-xylene market with detailed market segmentation by application and region. The meta-xylene market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading meta-xylene market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Meta-xylene is a hydrocarbon compound, also known as m-xylene. Meta-xylene is one of the three isomers of xylene. Meta-xylene is not soluble in water and soluble in organic solvents. Xylenes are primarily derived from the crude petroleum. Meta-xylene has properties such as water and stain resistance, outstanding hardness, weathering, corrosion resistance, etc. Mostly, meta-xylene is used for the production of isophthalic acid. Meta-xylene is also used for the formulation of 2,4- and 2,6-xylidine. Meta-xylene has adverse narcotic effects on human health in case of high exposure to the compound.

Leading Meta-Xylene Market Players: Avantor,Compania Espanola De Petroleos, S.A.U. (Cepsa),Exxonmobil,Honeywell International Inc.,Lotte Chemical,Merck KGaA,MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY INC.,Parchem fine & specialty chemicals,Shell Chemicals LTD,TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

The extensive usage of meta-xylene in the formulation of isophthalic acid will drive the demand growth for the meta-xylene market. Furthermore, the growing usage of isophthalic acid in aerospace coatings and architectural coatings will further imply in the demand growth for the meta-xylene market. Predominantly, health issues related to adverse narcotic effects on broad exposure to the meta-xylene may hamper the growth for the meta-xylene market. However, growing demand for isophthalic acid for plastic manufacturing will create the opportunity for the meta-xylene market.

The meta-xylene market is segmented on the basis of application. On the basis of application, the meta-xylene market is segmented into, isophthalic acid, 2,4- and 2,6-xylidine, solvents, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Meta-Xylene Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Meta-Xylene Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

