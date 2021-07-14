Metal And Mineral Manufacturing Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2022 – Arcelor Mittal, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, LafargeHolcim, JFE

The metal and mineral manufacturing market consists of sales of metals and minerals by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that refine and/or smelt ferrous and nonferrous metals from ore, pig or scrap, using electrometallurgical techniques.

Companies Mentioned: Arcelor Mittal, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, LafargeHolcim, JFE

Scope

Markets Covered: Mineral Products, Metal Manufacturing, Metal Products Cement And Concrete Product Manufacturing, Glass And Glass Product Manufacturing, Other Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing, Clay Product And Refractory Manufacturing, Lime And Gypsum Product Manufacturing , Iron And Steel Mills And Ferroalloy Manufacturing, Nonferrous Metal Production And Processing, Alumina And Aluminum Production And Processing, Foundries, Steel Product Manufacturing , Forging And Stamping, Cutlery And Hand tool Manufacturing, Architectural And Structural Metals Manufacturing, Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container Manufacturing, Hardware Manufacturing, Spring And Wire Product Manufacturing, Machine Shops; Turned Product; And Screw, Nut, And Bolt Manufacturing, Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating, And Allied Activities, Metal Valve Manufacturing, Other Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, metal and mineral manufacturing indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global metal and mineral manufacturing market, accounting for 51% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 18% of the global metal and mineral manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 3% of the market.

Metal manufacturing companies are increasing R&D expenditure to launch new product lines. They are launching advanced products such as ultra-light alloys as opposed to commodities. For instance, according to a report by KPMG in 2015, 32% of the metal manufacturing companies spend more than 6% of revenues on R&D and 70% of the companies are expected to invest on existing product lines. Thus, introduction of new product lines through increased R&D spend is a significant trend in the metal manufacturing industry.

