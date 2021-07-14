Mexico Glycerine Market Trends Analysis, Worldwide Comprehensive Review and Economic Growth, Forecast to 2023

Mexico Glycerine Market Scenario

Market research future will be publishing a cooked research report on Mexico Glycerine Market that contains the information from 2016 to 2023. Mexico Glycerine Market is expected to grow with the CAGR 5.10 % during forecast period of 2016 to 2023.

The market for Mexico Glycerine Market has been increasing tremendously, specifically in East Mexico, owing to rise in the populations in this region resulting to increasing in demand for cosmetics & Personal Care industry. Additionally, food industry growth typically follows the growth of these key end markets. The demand from cosmetics & personal care industry for glycerine is increasing day by day in Mexico due to the constant innovation of the product in these industries.

East Mexico Has Dominated Glycerine Market

As per MRFR analysis East Mexico dominated the glycerine market and has accounted for the largest share of 40% the market in 2016. East Mexico market is followed by West Mexico and South Mexico. Moreover, the consumption demand of glycerine is very high, Mexico consumed 63 Thousand MT of glycerine in 2016, however the production is very less, Mexico produced 7.9 Thousand MT of glycerine in 2016. To fulfill the consumption demand, Mexico imported 55 Thousand MT of glycerine in 2016.

Segment analysis

Mexico Glycerine Market by type has been segmented into natural & synthetic. Natural glycerine accounted for the largest market share of 90% in 2016, projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period. Synthetic glycerine accounted 10% of the market share in 2016, projected to grow at CAGR of 4.80%.

On the other hand, the market by application has been segmented into cosmetics & personal care, food, polyurethane, tobacco, alkyd resins and others. Cosmetics & personal care market has been growing with highest CAGR of 5.29% because of the recent advancements and continuous innovations in the products. In-addition, the market for food industry has been increasing with CAGR of 5.20%, due to increasing population in Mexico. Tobacco, polyurethane and pharmaceutical industries are subsequent industries, the glycerine consumption in these industries are growing with CAGR of 4.7%, 4.8% and 5.2% respectively.

Company profile and country level customization on reports

We recognize the key players in the Mexico Glycerine Market as include Cargil Inc., Kao Chemical., Quimic S.A. de C.V., Quimica Delta, Oxiteno Mexico S.A. de C.V. and PEMEX. This report includes the product portfolios of the same.

This research report provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the Mexico Glycerine Market, including the high-growth regions and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore, the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

