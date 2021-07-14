Military Antenna Market Growth Strategies 2027 – Lead by Cobham, Comrod Communication AS, Eylex, Harris, Hascall-Denke, Lockheed Martin, Mti Wireless Edge and Raytheon Company

The military antenna converts radio frequency (RF) fields into alternating current with the help of transducer. The receiver and transmitting antennas receive and send the radio transmissions respectively. Military antennas are majorly used for communication, unmanned systems, manned and unmanned armed vehicles, aircraft, naval vessels, and electronic warfare in order to provide better tracking, security, enemy aircraft warning, incoming missile warning, ground mapping and surveillance.

Rising technological advancements, rising need for modern battle equipment, rising demand for advanced communication systems, increasing security concern, modernization of the military equipment, rise in terrorist activities, attack prone border, growing demand for high-frequency military aircraft are few of the factors driving the military antenna market. The military antennas are integrated with advanced applications such as multifunctional radars, 3D drones, etc. which provide better surveillance for accurate target tracking. However, the high cost involved in the development of military antennas is one of the major challenges for the growth of the military antenna market.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004610

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Cobham plc

2. Comrod Communication AS

3. Eylex Pty Ltd.

4. Harris Corporation

5. Hascall-Denke

6. Lockheed Martin Corporation

7. Mti Wireless Edge Ltd.

8. Raytheon Company

9. Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co KG

10. Terma A/S

The global Military antenna market is segmented on the basis of type, frequency, platform, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as Aperture Antennas, Dipole Antennas, Travelling Wave Antennas, Monopole Antennas, Loop Antennas, and Array Antennas. Further, based on frequency, the market is divided into High Frequency, Very High Frequency, Ultra-High Frequency, Super High Frequency, and Extremely High Frequency. Furthermore, on basis of platform, market is segmented as Marine, Ground, and Airborne. Based on application, the Military antenna market is segmented as Communication, Telemetry, Electronic Warfare, Surveillance, Navigation, and SATCOM.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Military Antenna Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Military Antenna in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Military Antenna market.

The Military Antenna Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Enquiry for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004610

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]