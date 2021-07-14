Mining Market Witness Robust Expansion by 2022 – BHP Billiton, Glencore, Vale SA, Rio Tinto Group, CRH Plc

The mining market consists of sales of minerals, metals and other valuable materials such as sand and gravel, coal and stone extracted from the earth crust by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that undertake the process of extraction.

Companies Mentioned: BHP Billiton Ltd, Glencore Plc, Vale SA, Rio Tinto Group, CRH Plc

Scope

Markets Covered: Support Activities For Mining, General Mineral Mining, Stone Mining And Quarrying, Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Mining, Metal Ore Mining, Coal, Lignite, And Anthracite Mining , Support Activities For Coal Mining, Support Activities For Metal Mining, Support Activities For Nonmetallic Minerals Mining , Others – General Mineral Mining, Potash Mining, Salt Mining, Magnesite Mining, Sulfur Mining, Kaolin Mining, Asbestos Mining, Feldspar Mining, Boron Mining, Gypsum Mining, Talc Mining, Graphite Mining, Baryte Mining, Bentonite Mining, Diatomite Mining, Lithium Mining, Selenium Mining, Perlite Mining, Vermiculite Mining, Arsenic Mining, Diamond Mining , Dimension Stone Mining, Crushed Stone Mining , Copper Mining, Zinc Mining, Lead Mining, Nickel Mining , Gold Ore Mining, Iron Ore Mining, All Other Metal Ore Mining, Silver Ore Mining, Uranium Ore Mining, Vanadium Ore Mining , Coal Mining, Lignite Mining, Anthracite Mining

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, mining indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global mining market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2018. Africa was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global mining market. Middle East was the smallest region accounting for 3% of the market.

Internet of Things technology gives miners greater insights on the working condition of their equipment. Sensors on the mining machinery drives predictive maintenance that in turn reduces the likelihood of unplanned, unscheduled downtimes that often drain the resources of mining companies. IoT technology gives realistic insights on machine wear and tear rates that enable miners to plan maintenance schedule accordingly.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Report Structure Mining Market Characteristics Mining Market Product Analysis Mining Market Supply Chain Mining Market Customer Information Mining Market Trends And Strategies Mining Market Size And Growth Mining Market Regional Analysis Mining Market Segmentation Mining Market Segments Mining Market Metrics

Continue….

