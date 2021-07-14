Mobile Power Bank Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast to 2019-2022

Mobile Power Bank Global Market – Overview

Today, smartphones have become very important part of day to day life of any individual. These smartphones are equipped with very high configuration technologies and powerful operating systems such as Android, Symbian, iOS which allows their users to do multitasking and also use to play games, run multimedia player video calling and streaming and stay connected to external world via high speed internet services. To offer these services, smartphones often drains high capacity batteries which are inbuild. To overcome from the problem of battery inefficiency companies came with the concept of portable power bank such as mobile power bank which is a battery charging device by which the user can charge mobile devices anywhere and anytime. Mobile power banks are being medium sized electronic devices comprised of special battery, in special case with required circuitry to control the power flow.

Mobile Power Banks Market allow their user to store the energy depending the capacity of the power bank which helps to charge up small computing devices such as smartphone and tablet. The performance of the portable power banks or mobile power bank depends on the battery capacity of it. Today, the most common and trending type of batteries used in mobile power banks are lithium-ion and lithium-polymer. Li-on batteries have proven to have high energy density than the traditional battery packs and also available in low cost resulting in high demand for and driving the market growth. On the other side, Li-polymer based mobile power banks are very lightweight and have lower energy density as compared to Li-ion but offers several other benefits such as protective circuitry that ensures safety on the electronic gadget and are highly customizable with respect to the shape and size which makes it an ideal product.

Key Players:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.(South Korea), Sony Corporation(Japan),Microsoft Corp. (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation(Japan), Xiaomi Inc.(China), Apacer Technology, Inc.(Taiwan), Anker Technology Co. Limited(USA), Gold Peak Industries (Holdings), Ltd.(Hong Kong), Lenovo Group Ltd.(U.S.), PNY Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) The Targus Corporation (U.S.), OPPO Electronics Corp.(U.S.), ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.(Taiwan) among others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Mobile Power Bank market.

Industry News

December 2017, HMPL under the brand Quantum Hi-Tech introduces another Power Bank in its Slimmer range-, ‘8KP Polymer Power Bank’, which enhances your smartphone for all day extensive use and power-hungry applications. Power bank guarantees a higher performance. It is powerful and long-lasting with built-in Li-polymer battery cell and intelligent circuitry, which offers safe, durable charging performance. With RISC, Micro Processor Controlled for fast charging and improved battery life cycle, the power bank permits 500 times charge-discharge cycle for continuous use. The Quantum Power Bank sports a minimalist design that fits perfectly in your palm. Its smooth edges and textured surface provide ergonomic comfort and a secure grip. Keeping the everyday dynamic use in mind, the Power Bank comes with LED Indicator to let you know the battery status.

December 2017, Xiaomi has launched a new power bank under its crowdfunding platform. The new power bank is manufactured by ZMI and comes with a stainless-steel body as well as fast charge support. n terms of its appearance, the ZMI Stainless steel power bank is manufactured using the 304 stainless steel which is further polished to increase the glare, thus giving it a mirror finish. The fuselage takes the shape of a smartphone, with well-chamfered edges and curved sides. he is an LED indicator on the vertical aspect. Xiaomi ZMI Stainless steel power bank. The power bank has a built-in 6,000mAh high-density polymer battery as well as a two-directional USB-Type C fast charging interface. The power input is either a 5V/2A or 9V/1.8A while the output is a 5.1V / 2.4A, 9V / 1.6A, and 12V / 1.2A. The stainless-steel power bank also comes with a PU leather protective cover, OTG adapter cable and other accessories.

June 2017, Exclusive to the explorers, Ambrane India announces launch of its newest heavy duty 20000mAh PP2000 Plush Series Power Bank. The power bank’s high-power capacity makes it great for charging multiple devices, especially considering its two USB charging ports. It also offers a conversion rate of 80 per cent and automatically adjusts output based on the device. The ultra large capacity of power can full-charge your Smartphone on an average 6-7 times, sufficiently enabled for talk time and support with multimedia devices, along with the ability to withstand 500 power cycles in its lifetime beginning a new battle in Power. Fabricated with A-Grade li-polymer battery, the monster capacity with no-frills design, is the right combination of being portable and powered. Built with ABS body, its sturdy design makes it easy to carry during outdoor activities.

Mobile Power Bank Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Capacity: 1000-2500mAh, 2600-5000mAh, 5100-10400mAh and above 10400mA

Segmentation by Battery Type: Li-ion and Li-polymer

Segmentation by Power Bank Type: Portable, USB Plugin, Solar Chargers and Others

Segmentation by Number of Port: Single and Multiple Port

Mobile Power Bank Global Market – Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market of mobile power bank market owing to factors such as high number of users of smartphone and electronic gadget in the regions such as China, Japan, South Korea and India. China and India being the most populous countries in world and has highest no. of mobile phone users. The increasing number of mobile users in the region and increasing internet users in the region is contributing the market of mobile power bank to grow and achieve new heights. North America stands as second largest market for mobile power bank due to the high number of smartphone users. The region has third largest smartphone users and high requirement of internet based services in mobile phones is also supporting the market of mobile power bank market. Europe on the other hand is expected to register healthy growth in the market due to the high consumption of portable devices in the region. Also, Germany has the largest no. of internet users followed by United Kingdom and France which is supporting the market growth.

