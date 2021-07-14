Multi-vendor support services Market 2023: Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities and Key Vendors

Market Analysis

The global multi-vendor support services market is predicted to surpass USD 62.57 billion at 3.6% CAGR over the assessment period (2018-2023).

Multi-vendor support services market are professional services that are provided to a client company for the goods which is manufactured by the service provider and deployed at the site of the client and also for goods that other firms manufacture. This allows an enterprise in centralizing all their service requirements and do not require depending on multiple service providers for troubleshooting issues associated to their IT infrastructure. Multi-vendor service providers offer the same levels of support as OEMS yet with the added advantages of single point of contact, faster support response and lower maintenance cost.

Get Free Sample Report For “Multi-Vendor Support Services Market” @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7200

There are ample factors that is boosting the growth of the multi-vendor support services market. These factors in accordance to the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include growing use of advanced and new ICT systems and tools, strong need of keeping business processes operative and attaining 100% uptime, rising OEM services’ maintenance costs, rapidly changing IT infrastructure, growing demand for centralized support services, growing requirement for support services of new levels and reducing IT support as well as maintenance complexities. Stiff competition owing to growing number of service providers, higher concerns over security, privacy issue and sharing credential data and loss of control especially over IT assets are factors that may restrict the growth of the multi-vendor support services market over the assessment period.

Market Segmentation

MRFR report offers a wide segmental analysis of the multi-vendor support services market on the basis of business application, service type, industry vertical and organization size.

Based on service type, the multi-vendor support services market is segmented into software and hardware. Of these, the hardware segment will have the largest share in the market over the assessment period.

Based on business application, the multi-vendor support services market is segmented into production, IT operations, human resource, supply chain management, financial and accounting, sales and marketing and others. Of these, supply chain management will have a major share in the market over the assessment period.

Based on organization size, the multi-vendor support services market is segmented into small and medium sized enterprises and large enterprises. Of these, small and medium sized enterprises will lead the market over the assessment period.

Based on vertical, the multi-vendor support services market is segmented into media and entertainment, energy and utilities, travel and logistics, manufacturing, telecom and IT, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, BFSI and others. Of these, BFSI will domineer the market over the assessment period.

Key players

Leading players profiled in the multi-vendor support services market include Abtech Technologies (US), NetApp (US), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Hitachi (Japan), NEC (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), Microsoft (US), Dell (US), HP (US), and IBM (US).

Industry News

May 2019- Voss Partners has joined hands with AudioCodes for unveiling direct routing support for the Microsoft team. Voss-4-UC will simplify the ownership, operation and management of multi-vendor solution of the best-of-breed where Microsoft and Cisco applications and devices are deployed. It will cater to the different needs of users via leveraging the complete capabilities of every system for delivering the finest experience and at the same time optimize the existing licensing costs. Through this latest improvement, VOSS Direct Routing will enable the existing users with Microsoft’s productivity as well as collaboration tools to be used with telephony controls and services of Cisco Call Management solution for delivering multi-vendor UC experience that suits the needs of the organization specifically.

Regional Analysis

The global market for multi-vendor support services is estimated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of global multi-vendor support services market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the Multi-Vendor Support Services market during the forecast period. North America region is considered as most advanced region in terms of development and adoption of innovative technologies in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT). The region has a huge potential for revenue generation in the multi-vendor support services market, particularly from BFSI, and retail and consumer goods industry verticals. The US is expected to be the dominating country in the multi-vendor support services market in North America region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Increasing digitalization in the region in the industry verticals of BFSI and IT and telecom is expected to boost the growth of multi-vendor support services in the APAC region. China, Japan, and India have been the leading countries in the APAC region in terms of market share and this trend is expected to continue in the upcoming years.

Access Multi-Vendor Support Services Market Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/multi-vendor-support-services-market-7200

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 List Of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Outlook

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.4.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.4.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.4.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.4.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.4.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

Continued…

LIST OF TABLES

Table1 Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market, By Region, 2018-2023

Table2 North America Multi-Vendor Support Services Market, By Country, 2018-2023

Table3 Europe Multi-Vendor Support Services Market, By Country, 2018-2023

Table4 Asia-Pacific Multi-Vendor Support Services Market, By Country, 2018-2023

Table5 Rest Of The World Multi-Vendor Support Services Market, By Country, 2018-2023

Continued…

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Printed Electronics, Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Multi-Vendor Support Services Market By Country, 2017

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]