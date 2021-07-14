Nanofiltration Membrane Market projected to reach $954.65 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025

Nanofiltration is a pressure-driven membrane process utilized for liquid-phase separations. Nanofiltration membranes allow ions to be separated through a combination of size & electrical effects of ultrafiltration (UF) membranes and ion interaction mechanisms of reverse osmosis (RO) membranes. The pore size of nanofiltration membranes is so small that even small uncharged solutes are rejected while surface electrostatic properties allow transmission of monovalent ions. The global nanofiltration membrane market is driven by its applications and demand from end-users, which include water & wastewater treatment, food & beverages, chemical & petrochemicals, pharmaceutical & biomedical, textile, and metalworking industry.

The global nanofiltration membrane market was valued at $643.22 thousand in 2017 and is projected to reach $954.65 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization across the emerging economies such as India and China and increase in demand for water for domestic and industrial purposes drive the growth of the global nanofiltration market. In addition, an increase in water scarcity across Asian and Arabian countries leads to an increase in demand for nanofiltration membrane in the market. Nanofiltration membranes are used for the antibiotic separation process and to enhance synthesis reaction conversion. Expansion of the pharmaceutical industry across developing nations such as India, China, and Brazil increase the demand for nanofiltration membrane in the market. However, high installation costs and lack of funds in emerging economies such as India restrict market growth. Increase in the use of chemical-free water treatment procedures across various industries provides potential growth opportunities for market expansion.

The nanofiltration membrane market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into polymeric, inorganic, and hybrid. Based on application, the market is classified into water & wastewater treatment, food & beverages, chemical & petrochemicals, pharmaceutical & biomedical, and others. Based on the region, the global market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major key players operating in the nanofiltration membrane market include Alfa Laval, Applied Membranes, Inc., Argonide Corporation, Danaher, DowDuPont Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Inopor, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, and Toray Industries, Inc. Other players operating in the global nanofiltration membrane market include the Synder Filtration, Inc, Culligan, Linde, Merck, Siemens, SPX Flow, and Shanghai Minipore.

