Neo & Challenger Bank Market Exploring Future Growth 2018-2025 and Key Players – Atom Bank, Movencorp, Simple Finance Technology, BPCE, N26, Pockit, Ubank, Monzo Bank

Neo & Challenger Bank Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Neo bank is referred as web based bank which provides complete range of banking solutions without having any physical offices or branch. While Challenger banks are comparatively small retail banks which are established for the purpose of competing for business with large, long-established national banks. Favorable government regulations and enhanced convenience to customers are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, proactive banking regulations to grant licenses and approvals is another major factor driving the growth of the global neo and challenger bank market. Moreover, increasing internet penetration and rise in demand for smartphones in the developing countries are the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, acquisition of customers and profitability are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Neo & Challenger Bank Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to Favorable government regulation and Growing investment in financial technology in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Neo & Challenger Bank market over the upcoming years. Further, North America is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Atom Bank, Movencorp, Simple Finance Technology, BPCE, N26, Pockit, Ubank, Monzo Bank, MyBank (Alibaba Group), Holvi Bank, WeBank (Tencent Holdings Ltd.), Hello Bank, Koho Bank, Rocket Bank, Soon Banque,

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Major Types of Neo & Challenger Bank covered are:

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank

Major Applications of Neo & Challenger Bank covered are:

Personal

Business

Key features of the Worldwide Neo & Challenger Bank Market Research Report:

Some of the market dynamics covered in this report include the market drivers, threats, and opportunities. It analyzes the overall market segments to predict the evolving ones and provides a detailed segmentation of the Neo & Challenger Bank industry, based on the product types, applications, and key geographies. The report also provides a comprehensive study of the global Neo & Challenger Bank market share and forecasts.

In the last section of the report, the global Neo & Challenger Bank market additionally provides a detailed survey of the key competitors and the leading players in the market, based on the various objectives of an organization such as overview, profiling, product portfolio, the quantity of production, upstream raw material, downstream demand analysis, and the financial status of the organization. These key players have adopted the regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, partnerships, and collaborations as their key strategies to enhance their infiltration in the Global Neo & Challenger Bank Market.

