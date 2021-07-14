Nutraceuticals Market: Industry Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By 2023

Executive Summary

Over the recent years, the global nutraceuticals industry has been growing rapidly as the global sales of Functional Beverages, Functional Food and Dietary Supplements have been witnessing rapid growth. According to research report, “Global Nutraceuticals Market – Analysis By Type (Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements), Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 11.95% during 2018 – 2023.

Get a PDF Sample Copy (including TOC, Tables, and Figures):

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10086059

Among all the segments, Functional Beverages currently dominates the Nutraceuticals market and will continue with decent growth in forecasted period. Among the regions, North America accounts for the largest share of the global market in 2017, with factors such as increasing aged population and high prevalence of lifestyle disease like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and obesity in North American countries raising the demand for nutraceuticals.

The report titled “Global Nutraceuticals Market – Analysis By Type (Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements), Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)” has covered and analysed the potential of nutraceuticals Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, and challenges in the global nutraceuticals market. Additionally, the report also highlights the company profiles of various leading companies across the globe along with product benchmarking. Moreover, this report has also covered global and regional market size and share of the online and offline distribution channels.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Nutraceuticals Market By Type (Functional Beverages, Functional Food and Dietary Supplements). The report also analyses the global nutraceuticals market by distribution channels (online, offline) and by sub-segments that includes Functional Beverages (Fortified Juices, Fortified Dairy Drinks, Fortified Non-Carbonated Drinks), Functional Food (Probiotic Fortified Food, Omega Fatty Acid Containg Food), and Dietary Supplements (Vitamins and Minerals, Protien Supplements, Herbal Supplements). The report assesses the nutraceuticals market by regions (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) and by countries (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, Italy, China, Japan, India).

Scope of the Report

Global Nutraceuticals Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Nutraceuticals Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type – Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements.

Analysis By Sub-Type – Functional Beverages (Fortified Juices, Fortified Dairy Drinks, Fortified Non-Carbonated Drinks), Functional Food (Probiotic Fortified Food, Omega Fatty Acid Containing Food), Dietary Supplements (Vitamins and Minerals, Protien Supplements, Herbal Supplements)

Analysis By Distribution Channel – Online, Offline

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Nutraceuticals Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type – Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements.

Analysis By Distribution Channel – Online, Offline

Country Analysis – U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, Italy, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Nutraceuticals Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type – Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements.

Analysis By Distribution Channel – Online, Offline

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Competitive Landscape

Company Analysis – Danone, Abbott Nutrition, Amway, Yakut, Nestle S.A., DuPont, DSM, GlaxoSmithKline, Monster Beverages Corporation, BASF

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Get Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figures, Chart, etc.:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10086059

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Email: [email protected]