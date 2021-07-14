Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Detail Study focusing on Key Players like Cineplex, Fandango, Reliance Media, PVR Cinemas, Alibaba Group, INOX Leisure Limited, BookMyShow, Mtime.com, Atom Tickets LLC

Global Online Movie Ticketing Services market is accounted for $13.72 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $29.83 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.0%. Factors such as growing digitalization, increasing disposable income of consumers, internet services and rising adoption of smartphones & PCs are propelling the market growth. However, rising incidents of fraudulent activities and fake websites are hampering the market growth.

Access this reportView detailed report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016641

Online movie ticketing services refer to internet ticket booking services offered for the expediency of customers. Bookings can be done by digital mediums like smart mobile phones, laptops, tablet PCs and computers. Expansion of new and easy to use mobile applications has made online ticket booking easier than the traditional technique. It is a very innovative service which helps in eliminating the traditional way of ticket booking and the long queues for movie tickets.

Based on Platform, mobiles segment has a significant growth during the forecast period. Due to the rise in the development of mobile applications providing online movie ticketing services is intended to boost the popularity, awareness, and maintenance of the industry. By Geography, North America is dominating the market owing to higher per capita income and expanded proliferation of technology in countries such as the U.S and Canada are some of the factors fueling the market in this region.

Some of the key players in the global market include Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cineplex Inc., Fandango, Reliance Media, PVR Cinemas, Alibaba Group, INOX Leisure Limited, BookMyShow, Mtime.com, Inc., Atom Tickets LLC, Vue Entertainment and KyaZoonga.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities, Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.

Inquire – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/SMRC00016641

Platforms Covered:

-Mobile

-Internet

Genres Covered:

-Drama movies

-Adventure movies

-Comedy movies

-Thriller, Suspense, and Horror movies

-Action movies

-Other Genres

Applications Covered:

-Entertainment Place

-Cinema

-Shopping Malls

-Other Applications

Regions Covered:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-South America

-Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

-Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

-Market share analysis of the top industry players

-Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

-Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

-Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

-Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

-Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

-Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

-Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

We also can offer a customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

Access Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016641

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876