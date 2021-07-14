P2P Carsharing Market 2019-2025 Emerging Trends and Top Key Players- Enterprise Holdings, Localiza, Getaround, Turo, Snappcar and more…

A new market study, titled “Global P2P Carsharing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

P2P Carsharing Market



P2P stands for point-to-point. Point-to-point car sharing (sometimes called a distributed car sharing, neighbors Shared with car sharing or car 2.0) is a new type of car sharing mode, in this mode, the common owners will in a minute or one hour to rent out their private cars to the community, and provides services to the community at the same time to make money from their car.P2P service providers provide remote information processing solutions and keyless vehicle access technology, allowing simplified and easy vehicle exchange between owners and tenants.

This report focuses on the global P2P Carsharing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the P2P Carsharing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Enterprise Holdings

Localiza

Getaround

Turo

Snappcar

Koolicar

HiGear

Zipcar

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Passenger Car Sharing

Commercial Car Sharing

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global P2P Carsharing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the P2P Carsharing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



