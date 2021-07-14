Paper Plastics Rubber Wood And Textile Manufacturing Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2022 – IKEA, NIKE, Bridgestone, Christian Dior SE, H&M

The paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market consists of sales of paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce paper, rubber, plastic, wood and textile products.

Companies Mentioned: IKEA, NIKE, Bridgestone, Christian Dior SE, H&M

Scope

Markets Covered: Apparel And Leather Products, Furniture Manufacturing, General Manufacturing, Paper Products Manufacturing, Plastics And Rubber Products Manufacturing, Printing And Related Support Activities, Textile Manufacturing, Wood Products Manufacturing , Leather And Allied Products, Apparel Manufacturing , Institutional And Office Furniture Manufacturing, Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturing, Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Manufacturing, Jewelry And Silverware Manufacturing, Sporting And Athletic Goods Manufacturing, Doll, Toy, And Game Manufacturing, Office Supplies (except Paper) Manufacturing, Sign Manufacturing, All Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing , Converted Paper Products Manufacturing, Unfinished Paper Manufacturing, Pulp Mills , Rubber Products Manufacturing, Plastic Products Manufacturing , Printing, Support Activities For Printing , Other Textile Product Mills, Fabrics Manufacturing, Yarn, Fiber And Thread Manufacturing, Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Manufacturing, Textile and Fabric Finishing and Fabric Coating Mills , Finished Wood Products, Wood Processing, Manufactured Wood Materials

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing market, accounting for 43% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region accounting for 2% of the market.

Manufacturing in paper, plastic and rubber industries is getting faster and leaner with the adoption of sensor and wireless technologies. Sensors are generating insights for improving process efficiencies and reduce potential breakdowns. Wireless technology is aiding the implementation of sensor technology in manufacturing units. For instance, sensors are being used to detect miniature parts, semi-finished goods, and wear and tear of films. Major companies offering sensor technology for plastics, textile and paper industries are SENSIT, Baumer and Hansford sensors.

