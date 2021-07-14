Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion during 2017-2026

Global Perimeter intrusion detection systems market is accounted for $9.45 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $39.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. Increasing installations of video surveillance for security systems, increase in adoption of modern technologies such as microwave sensors, infrared sensors, radar sensors & fiber-optic sensors, the increasing risk of terrorism & infiltration and significant reduction in manpower cost are some of the key factors fueling the market growth.

Perimeter intrusion detection systems are built by using sensors and a variety of other instruments that give protection to the consumers by helping them to recognize the intrusions in their perimeter and property in time for action and assessment.

Amongst deployment type, open area segment held significant market share due to growing demand for Perimeter intrusion detection systems from the shipping sector facilitates the deployment of security solutions in open areas, such as railways and airports. Open area systems are provided with volumetric sensors.

Some of the key players profiled in the Perimeter intrusion detection systems market include Flir Systems, Jacksons Fencing, Southwest Microwave, UTC Climate, Controls & Security, Honeywell International Inc, Schneider Electric, Future Fibre Technologies, CIAS Elettronica Srl, Johnson Controls, Rbtec Perimeter Security Systems, Advanced Perimeter Systems, Anixter, Fiber Sensys, Detekion Security Systems and Sorhea.

Organization Sizes Covered:

-Small & Medium Enterprises

-Large Enterprises

Deployment Types Covered:

-Buried

-Open Area

-Fence Mounted

Components Covered:

-Services

-Solution

End Users Covered:

-Commercial

-Transportation

-Government

-Critical Infrastructure

-Industrial

-Military & Defence

-Correctional Facilities

-Other End Users

