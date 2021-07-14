Postal Automation System Market quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency

The postal automation system market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as growth in the e-commerce industry, increasing labor costs and increasing need for automated sorting and delivery processes in the Postal industry boosts the market growth. However, the declining volume of traditional letters and high initial investments and maintenance cost is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

The report delivers all the market facts along with the market trends, correlating between the market forecast and market dynamics. In this report, the user can also get an in-depth analysis of the Postal Automation System market on the basis of its type, application, solution, industry, organization size, deployment, and global regions. The report even covers the market dynamics including opportunities, trends, drivers, and restraint factors that are highly influencing the key market segments and its growth pattern.

Key players in the market are identified through a review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined the company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers, etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.

The List of Companies

BEUMER GROUP

2. Fives

3. Leonardo S. p. A

4. Lockheed Martin Corporation

5. NEC Technologies India Private Limited

6. Pitney Bowes India Private Limited

7. SOLYSTIC – Strategy and Business Development

8. Siemens

9. Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd

10. Vanderlande Industries B. V

The global postal automation system market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and component. Based on technology type the market is segmented as culler facer cancellers, letter sorters, flat sorters, mixed mail sorters and parcel sorters. Further the parcel sorters is segmented as linear parcel sorters and loop parcel sorters. Based on the application the market is segmented as government postal and courier, express and parcel. On the basis of the component the market is segmented as hardware, software and services.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global postal automation system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Postal automation system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global Postal Automation System market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

