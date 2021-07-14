Predictive Analytics Global Market Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2025 | SAS Institute, Teradata, Acxiom, SAP SE, Microsoft, IBM, Tableau Software, Information Builders, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), TIBCO Software

A Broad Analysis of the “Global Predictive Analytics Market Research Report- Forecast To 2025“ methodology of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the industry performance.

Predictive analytics is the combined use of data, statistical algorithms, and various machine-learning techniques to identify the prospect of future outcomes based on historical data. Predictive analysis is set to revolutionize the way modern day businesses are done. Understanding customer’s requirement well before and accordingly be ready will benefit the organizations to offer value added services to the end-users. Prediction would enable businesses to be ready with the required needs of the customers beforehand. Forecasting customer needs and accordingly designing products gives any organization a competitive edge.

The olden day method of businesses initially making a product on the basis of market research, then taking feedback from customers is to be totally replaced by this technology. Customer Delight has been widely recognized by businesses worldwide as a crucial factor in maintaining long term relationships with the customers.

In addition to customer delight, predictive analytics will enable companies to understand the requirements of the end-user, this will prove a differentiating factor for businesses. The rapid technological advancements, boom in artificial intelligence and high competition have led to the growth of this market. The other drivers for the rapid growth of predictive analysis markets include increased usage of Big Data and cloud by organizations and growing need for product differentiation driving introduction and adoption of new technologies.

The reports cover key developments in the Predictive Analytics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Predictive Analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Predictive Analytics market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

SAS Institute

Teradata Corporation

Acxiom Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Tableau Software, Inc.

Information Builders

Fair Isaac Corporation(FICO)

TIBCO Software, Inc.

The report titled “Predictive Analytics Market -Forecast to 2025″ is a direct appreciation by The Insight Partners of the market potential of the Predictive Analytics Market. The report intends to provide accurate and meaningful insights, both quantitative as well as qualitative. It can be said with high confidence level, that this report will satisfy the need for comprehensive insights needed to compete and beat other players in today’s winner takes all market! Considering all these factors The Global Predictive Analytics Market

The global predictive analysis market has been segmented by applications into network management, risk management, sales and marketing management, workforce management, operations and supply chain management. Business functions segment is further divided into, sales, operations, marketing, human resource and finance functions. In addition the global predictive analysis market has been further fragmented based on deployment models that are on-premise and on-demand models.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Predictive Analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Predictive Analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Predictive Analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Predictive Analytics market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Predictive Analytics Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Predictive Analytics Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Predictive Analytics Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Predictive Analytics Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

