Printed Label Market Exploring Future Growth 2017-2026 and Key Players – 3M Company, Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Autajon Group, Avery Dennison Corporation, Bemis Company , Brady Corporation

Printed Label Market is accounted for $38.02 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $67.02 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for manufactured goods and an upsurge in the disposable income of people worldwide are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, Rise in raw material cost such as plastics in various forms increases overall cost of the labels is some of the factors hindering the market growth.

A label is a piece of paper, metal, cloth or polymer which is attached to a container or box of a product which is printed with information about the product. These labels are known as printed labels. Information printed directly on the container of the product can also be considered as printed labeling. Printed labeling is used to identify products and to avoid counterfeiting of products and maintain credibility. They are also essential for creating brand identity and impart useful information to consumers.

Major Key Players of the Printed Label Market are:

3M Company, Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Autajon Group, Avery Dennison Corporation, Bemis Company , Brady Corporation, CCL Industries, Cenveo Corporation, Clondalkin Group, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Fort Dearborn Company, Fuji Seal International Inc, Mondi Group, Multi Packaging Solutions (WestRock Company), R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, and Taylor Corporation.

By Type, In-mold Label will have considerable demand during the estimate period as they are prepared by plastic films printed with a variety of printing techniques. The film is cut to provide the necessary outline of the label. The label is located in the mold being used for the industrialized of the container. In-mold labelling results in no post-labelling process, thus saving time and work.

By Geography, Asia Pacific region is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period in emerging economies such as China, India, and Indonesia due to the incorporation of the digital technology with the existing label printing technique. It is bound to fetch a massive change to all the small scale as well as large scale sector.

Types Covered:

– In-mold Label

– Linerless Label

– Multipart Barcode Label

– Pre-Gummed

– Pressure-sensitive or Self-adhesive Labels

– Shrink Sleeve Label

– Stretch Sleeves

– Wet-glued Label

– Other Types

Technologies Covered:

– Digital Printing

– Flexography

– Letterpress

– Offset

– Rotogravure

– Screen

Applications Covered:

– Food and Beverages

– Industrial

– Logistics

– Personal Care

– Pharmaceuticals

– Retailers and Supermarkets

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Printed Label consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Printed Label market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Printed Label manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Printed Label with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Printed Label industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

