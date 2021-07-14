Security Robot Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2026 | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report – BAE Systems, Leonardo SPA, Knight Scope, SMP Robotics, Cobham PLC, Qinetiq Group, Northrop Grumman,

According to Publisher, the Global Security Robot market is accounted for $1.62 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.68 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as increasing safety concerns, growing demand for robots in security and surveillance, increased application of unmanned system solutions in military forces are boosting the market growth. Moreover, growth in defense budgets of developed countries will provide ample opportunities for the market growth. However, stringent government environment in different regions rules is restraining the market growth.

Security robots are machines capable of enforcing security within complexes and compounds without the need for human supervision. It acquires and collects data via radars, infrared devices, and thermal sensors. The security aspects of autonomous robots are analyzed by modeling a robot as a set of sensors, effectors, optional communications resources, and processing elements whose behavior is tightly coupled to the sensed characteristics of its environment.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Leonardo SPA, Knight Scope Inc., SMP Robotics, Cobham PLC, Qinetiq Group PLC, Recon Robotics Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales SA, Elbit Systems Limited, Aerovironment Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd, Boston Dynamics Inc. and RoboTex Inc.

Based on the type, unmanned aerial vehicles segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period due to increased usage in reconnaissance & surveillance. UAVs are being used effectively by various countries around the globe as an effective measure against terrorist activities and to protect the borders. By Geography, Asia Pacific dominated the largest market share due to the growing investment of governments to tackle illegal immigration, terrorist attacks, infiltration, and criminal activities.

Components Covered:

– Frames

– Camera System

– Propulsion System

– Guidance, Navigation & Control System

– Sensors

– Controller Systems

– Electrical and Mechanical

– Power Systems

– Services

– Other Components

Types Covered:

– Unmanned Ground Vehicles

– Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

– Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

– Humanoids

– Conventional Unmanned Ground Vehicles

– Armed Unmanned Ground Vehicles

– Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles

– Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV)

Environments Covered:

– Outdoor

– Indoor

Types Covered:

– Ground Robots

– Aerial Robots

– Other Types

Applications Covered:

– Explosive Detection

– Rescue Operations

– Spying

– Patrolling & Surveillance

– Fire Fighting

– Demining

– Transportation

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Residential

– Defense and Military

– Commercial

– Aerospace

– Entertainment & Leisure venues

– Oil & Gas

– Chemical & Mining

– Manufacturing

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

