Smart Lecture Capture System Market 2019-2023: Key Findings, Global Trends, Industry Segments, Size, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Smart Lecture Capture System Market Scenario:

The smart lecture capture system market is predicted to grow at a notable CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2023), states the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. The smart lecture capture system is used for recording lectures for saving it in the database. This is part of the smart education system. The smart lecture capture system provides a lot of functions such as online learning sources, digital learning resources, collaborative technologies, better learning programs, and more. This is an excellent means of extending material beyond the classroom, thus enabling distance learning as well as supporting students with schedules that are nontraditional.

Various factors are propelling the Smart Lecture Capture System Market growth. These factors, as specified by the Market Research Future (MRFR) report, include increasing collaboration between the educational content provider and hardware vendors, technological changes, favorable government initiatives, and growing demand for distance education. Additional factors pushing market growth include increasing penetration of handheld devices, growing demand by corporates for training employees, increasing adoption of distance education, and growing penetration of personal electronic devices.

On the contrary, various policies and regulations and storage issues are factors that may hinder the smart lecture capture system market growth over the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Leading players profiled in the smart lecture capture system market report include Telestream, LLC (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), UbiCast (France), VBrick (US), Crestron Electronics, Inc. (US), Kaltura, Inc. (US), UbiCast (France), McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. (US), UbiCast (France), Sonic Foundry, Inc. (US), Echo360, Inc. (US), and Panopto (US), among others. The key market players have used various strategies for creating a footprint in the market, such as product innovations, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, research and development activities, and much more.

July 2019: Researchers at Udacity has developed artificial intelligence that can help in generating lecture videos from an audio narration.

Market Segmentation:

The Market Research Future report provides a wide segmental analysis of the smart lecture capture system market based on service type, deployment, end users, and component.

Based on component, the smart lecture capture system market is segmented into software and hardware.

Based on deployment, the smart lecture capture system market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Of these, the cloud-based deployment segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the cloud being a highly effective technology that has a positive effect on the business line. Moreover, the increasing use of cloud-based solutions and the different features provided by them, such as low cost, reliability, and flexibility is also boosting the market growth.

Based on service type, the smart lecture capture system market is segmented into professional, maintenance, and training. Of these, training and maintenance segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the flexibility of creating and delivering the course as per the needs.

Based on end users, the smart lecture capture system market is segmented into corporate, educational institutes, and others. Of these, the educational institutes segment will have the maximum share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Based on the region, the smart lecture capture system market report covers growth opportunities and the latest trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Of these, North America will lead the market over the forecast period. The factors, which can be attributed to the growth of the market include early adoption of advanced technologies, advancements in technology, rising connectivity of handheld devices, and the presence of good educational infrastructure such as laptops and e-books in this region.

The smart lecture capture system market in Europe will have a profitable growth over the forecast period owing to the region investing heavily in augmenting its educational sector.

The smart lecture capture system market in the APAC region is predicted to have lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period. This is on account of the region’s developing countries making high investments to modernize their education sector.

