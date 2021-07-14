Global Stirling Engines Market Highlights

The Stirling Engines storage market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 7.5% during the period 2017 to 2023.

Stirling engines is a heat engine that operates by cyclic compression and expansion of atmospheric air or other gas as a working fluid at different temperatures, such that there is net conversion of heat energy into mechanical work. More specifically, the Stirling engine is a closed-cycle regenerative heat engine with a permanently gaseous working fluid. The engine is designed so that the working gas is generally compressed in the colder portion of the engine and is expanded in the hotter portion, which results in the net conversion of heat into work.

Segmental Overview

The market has been analyzed based on types, applications, end users and regions.

On the basis of application type, the heating and cooling segment is expected to dominate the market for Stirling engines. There is rise in the number of Stirling engine applications in small scale heating and cooling sector, combined heat & power (CHP), commercial space heating, residential water heating and industrial process. Of all the application segments, solar power generation segment is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growing inclination towards renewable energy resources worldwide.

The growing utilization of Stirling engine in utility segment is due to the ability of Stirling engines to run directly on any available heat source, and not just one produced by combustion. So, they can run on heat from solar, geothermal, biological, nuclear sources or waste heat from industrial processes. As non-renewable resources such as coal, natural gas and petroleum are exhaustible, Stirling engines, on utility scale will prove to be instrumental in a utility scale power generation, and heating & cooling applications.

Prominent Players

The major players operating in Stirling engine market are Qnergy. (U.S.), United Sun Systems International Ltd (Sweden), Sunpower Inc. (U.S.), Genoastirling S.r.l. (Italy), Microgen Engine Corporation (Netherlands), ÖkoFEN Forschungs- und Entwicklungs Ges.m.b.H. (Austria), Cool Energy, Inc (U.S) and ADI Thermal Power Corp. (U.S).

North America region is expected to grow at the fastest rate

The power generation and heating & cooling are the cornerstones of the North American economy for many years now. The rising prices of conventional resources are continuing to challenge the power generation and heating & cooling sector activities. Despite this, the Stirling engines market is emerging across the North America region, specifically in the U.S, owing to the higher thermodynamic efficiency and ecological operations of the Sterling engine. In the next 10 years, Stirling engines are expected to be more utilized in power generation and heating & cooling sectors in the North-America region, particularly in the U.S and Canada.

