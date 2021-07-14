Surgical Robotics Market by Worldwide Analysis, Application, Size, Production, Market Share, Consumption, Trends and Forecast to 2022

The report on “Surgical Robotics Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Robotic surgery is a type of minimally invasive surgery which utilizes robotics for performing surgical procedures. These robotic systems are operated by surgeons and consists of miniaturized surgical instruments which are mounted on robotic arms, thus allowing surgeons to perform the surgeries precisely. The global surgical robotics market was valued at $56,294.9 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $98,737.0 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The key factors boosting the surgical robotics market size are increasing need for automation in the healthcare industry and the shifting trend towards advanced robotic surgeries. However, the high cost associated with surgical robotic surgeries & robotic systems will hamper the medical robots market. Additionally, the rise in death toll and injuries due to robotic surgeries will also impede the growth of surgical robotics market. Moreover, untapped economies such as Brazil, India, China and other developing economies will create lucrative opportunities in the surgical robotics market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.), Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc. (Hansen Medical Inc.), Intuitive Surgical, Inc., KUKA AG, Stryker Corporation (MAKO Surgical Corp.), Mazor Robotics, Renishaw plc, Medtronic plc, THINK Surgical Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Surgical Robotics Market Size

2.2 Surgical Robotics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Surgical Robotics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Surgical Robotics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Surgical Robotics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Surgical Robotics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Surgical Robotics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Surgical Robotics Revenue by Product

4.3 Surgical Robotics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Surgical Robotics Breakdown Data by End User

