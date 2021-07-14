Truck Refrigeration Unit Market Analysis 2019 | Industry Updates, Key Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Future Prospects To 2026

According to Publisher, the Global Truck Refrigeration Unit Market is accounted for $9.75 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $17.56 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth increasing demand for pharmaceutical industry, rising demand for safe, high-quality fresh goods and growing demand for refrigerated vehicles from the health care industry. However, high cost of installation is restraining the market growth.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Daikin, Denso, Carrier (United Technologies), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Carrier (United Technologies), Subros, American Cooling Technology, Webasto, Klinge, Mobile Climate Control (VBG Group), Grayson Thermal System, Utility Trailer, Sanden, Schmitz and Sinclair Corporation.

A truck refrigeration unit is a cooling unit is used for trucks transportation and distribution of food materials, vegetables, ice-creams, chemicals, and pharmaceutical products. It is helpful in food transportation, along with several other industries for the safeguarding of the products. Also it is mounted externally on the trucks or installed on the inner side of vehicles and containers.

By Trailer & M&HCV, the Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment is anticipated to grow at the significant growth during the forecast period due to rising heavy trucks and increasing refrigerated for transportation of perishable goods. By Geography, Asia Pacific region is has the largest market share during the forecast period owing to increasing consumer demand for cold snacks in this region.

Product Types Covered:

– Split System

– Roof Mount System

– Flash Mount System

Power Types Covered:

– Diesel Powered

– Vehicle Powered

Vehicle Types Covered:

– Medium Truck Refrigeration Unit

– Small Truck Refrigeration Unit

– Large Truck Refrigeration Unit

– Bus

Trailer & M&HCV Covered:

– Trailers (Containers)

– Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Bus Length Covered:

– <8m

– 8-12m

– >12m

Applications Covered:

– Chilled

– Frozen

End Users Covered:

– Food & Beverages

– Pharmaceutical

– Chemical Industry

– Plants/ Flowers

– Frozen Food

– Ambulance & Passenger Transport

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

