Volumetric video Market With New Principle And Updated Strategies 2027: 8i Limited,Facebook Inc.,Google, Holoxica, Intel Corporation, Lightspace Technologies, Microsoft

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Volumetric video captures an object/location that can be 3D or 2D object and moving or static. For static, it is done using imaging, and for moving 3D objects, it requires motion sensing techniques. Imaging of 3D or a 2D object is done by using in-depth sensors, which can be directly scanned through 360-degree cameras or directly be placed at the body of the object.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Volumetric video Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of Electronics and Semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the volumetric video market with detailed market segmentation by volumetric capture, application and geography.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing adoption in the application of volumetric video market technology in multiple end-user industries, growing demand in AR/VR application and entertainment for 3D/360 content and easy availability of content creation hardware from a different source is fueling the growth for the global volumetric video market. Increasing the need for volumetric video technology in creative advertisement and events, advanced medical imaging, and image-guided surgery provides profitable growth for the global volumetric video market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global volumetric video market is segmented on the basis of volumetric capture, and application. On the basis of volumetric capture, the volumetric video market is segmented hardware, software and services. The volumetric video market on the basis of the application is classified into sports, events and entertainment, medical, signage & advertisement, education & training and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global volumetric video market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America.

The volumetric video market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the volumetric video market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from volumetric video market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for volumetric video in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the volumetric video market.

Leading Key Players:

• 8i Limited

• Facebook, Inc.

• Google, Inc.

• Holoxica Limited

• Intel Corporation

• Lightspace Technologies

• Microsoft Corporation

• RealView Imaging Ltd.

• The Coretec Group (3Dicon)

• Voxon Photonics