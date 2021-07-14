X-Ray Detector Market Forecast Assumptions to 2027 with Leading Companies – Carestream Health, Konica Minolta, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Analogic Corporation, DRTECH Corporation

The X-ray detector market is anticipated to grow due to the key driving factors such as declining prices and benefits offered by digital detectors, and growing public and private investments in digital imaging technologies. However, introduction of wireless X-ray detectors, growing medical tourism in developing countries is likely to grow the market during the forecast period.

In the medical field, there are various applications of X-ray imaging that have led to dedicated modalities supporting specific imaging requirements. X-ray imaging are used in the various techniques such as, computed tomography (CT), radiography, angiography, surgery or mammography, delivering projection and others. X-ray detector design requirements for the different medical applications that differ strongly with respect to size and shape, frame rates spatial resolution, X-ray flux, and among others.

The key players influencing the market are:

Thales Group

2. Varex Imaging Corporation

3. Agfa-Gevaert Group

4. Canon Inc.

5. Carestream Health (ONEX Corporation)

6. Konica Minolta, Inc.

7. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

8. Analogic Corporation

9. DRTECH Corporation

10. Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global X-Ray Detector Market.

Compare major X-Ray Detector providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for X-Ray Detector providers

Profiles of major X-Ray Detector providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for X-Ray Detector -intensive vertical sectors

X-Ray Detector Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

X-Ray Detector Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits-

This report provides a detailed study of X-Ray Detector market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global X-Ray Detector market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the X-Ray Detector market is provided.

