3D Sensor Market: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2018-2023

Global 3D sensor Market, by Technology (Light Sensor, Stereo-Vision, Time of Flight Sensors & Ultra Sound), by Sensor Type (Acoustic, Accelerometer, Image & Others), By Applications (Industrial, Automotive, Logistic, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare) – Forecast 2023

Market Analysis

Medical imaging is highly utilized in different medical divisions including magnetic resonance imaging, radiography, nuclear medicine, elastography, ultrasound, photoacoustic imaging, echocardiography, tomography, magnetic particle imaging and functional near-infrared spectroscopy. Numerous technological innovations like multi detector CT scanners are currently getting adopted in the 3D imaging technologies, among the radiologists and the physicians, for performing timely treatments and accurate diagnosis. The 3D imaging comes with display systems that are being highly adopted in the ophthalmology department due to the growing number of micro surgeries that are being performed. The 3D imaging is also adopted in the field of robotics, which is considered to be one of the fastest-moving applications. With the help of this, detection in the position of the 3D space objects is done. The global 3D sensor market is expected to reach the valuation of USD 5.49 Billion by the year 2023, growing at 27.69% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023.

In one hand the most well known innovation is by all accounts dependent on IR Lasers, where the profundity guide is developed by dissecting a spot example of infrared laser light. This system depends on the organized light guideline where profundity is surmised from the twisting of an example. On this sort of sensors a progressively inaccessible item is increasingly foggy and further away

Apart from the application in the robotics, the 3D imaging systems is now targeting different applications, including product profiling, object tracking, sheet of light applications, 3D x-ray imaging and time-of-flight applications. Nevertheless, the growing utilization of the 3D sensing technology in different gaming applications and growing requirement for surveillance and security is enabling the growing demand for the 3D enabled devices. However, on the other hand, increasing cost of maintenance and the complex process of device integration is expected to restrict the development of the 3D sensor market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market Segmentation

The global 3D sensors market is classified on the basis of its technology, application, sensors type and regional demand. Based on its technology segment, the global market is divided into projected light sensor, time of flight sensors, stereo-vision, and ultrasound. The 3D sensor is again divided on the basis of its application which includes industrial, logistic, automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, consumer electronics, and others. Based on its sensor type, the 3D sensor market is bifurcated into acoustic sensor, image sensor, accelerometer sensor, among others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global 3D sensors market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The prominent industry players in the 3D sensor market are – Cognex Corporation (U.S), Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), Intel Corporation (U.S), PMD Technologies AG (Germany), ASUSTek Computer Inc, (Taiwan), Infineon Technology (Germany), Occipital, Inc. (U.S), Microchip Technology (Chandler, Arizona), LMI Technologies (Canada), among others.

