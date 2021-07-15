A-Share Listed Metal and Mining Market Latest Industry Scenario, Trends, Restrain & Future Forecast

Metal and mining companies are engaged in the production or mining of metal and ores. Mineral resources contain metal elements or compounds that can be extracted for industrial use. Metals include ferrous metal, non-ferrous metal, noble metal and rare metal.

In 2016, China’s mining industry achieved total profits of CNY 182.52 billion, down by 27.5% YOY. This included CNY 40.37 billion in ferrous metal mining, down by 13%, which is 30.9 percentage points smaller over the previous year; CNY 48.33 billion was in non-ferrous metal mining, up by 9.7%, compared with the 19.3% decrease a year before; CNY 38.78 billion was in non-metallic mining, down by 6.5%, compared with 4.9% increase a year before. In 2016, completed fixed asset investment in the non-ferrous metal industry was CNY 668.73 billion, down by 6.7%; private investment was CNY 546.9 billion, down by 6.3% YOY.

Click Here to Download Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10060680

What aspects regarding the regional analysis of A-Share Listed Metal and Mining Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future A-Share Listed Metal and Mining Market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the A-Share Listed Metal and Mining Market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the A-Share Listed Metal and Mining Market report.

Despite the overcapacity of metal production, the production volume continued to rise. In 2016, the production volume of crude steel was 808.37 million tons, up by 1.2% YOY; that of pig iron was 700.74 million tons, up by 0.7% YOY; that of steel products was 1,138.01 million tons, up by 2.3% YOY. In 2016, the production volume of 10 major non-ferrous metals was 52.83 million tons, up by 2.5% YOY and ranking the world’s first for 15 consecutive years. Among them, the production volume of copper concentrate, primary aluminum, lead and zinc were 8.44 million tons, 31.87 million tons, 4.67 million tons and 6.27 million tons, up by 6%, 1.3%, 5.7% and 2% YOY, respectively; the production volume of copper products and aluminum products was 20.96 million tons and 57.96 million tons, up by 12.5% and 9.7% YOY, respectively. Income from main businesses in the non-ferrous metal industry was CNY 6 trillion, up by 5.6% YOY; profits were CNY 24.3 million, up by 34.8% YOY.

CRI believes that with surging resource prices and steadily rising demand, the market size of mining will remain stable. With slowed global economic growth, resource prices might fall modestly. The size of China’s mineral mining and dressing market will grow steadily.

In this report, CRI analyzes 81 metal and mining enterprises listed in A-share market in China.

The report is composed of two parts: the first part is enterprise profiles and the second part is the operation status of these enterprises in the recent decade (presently 2006 to 2016, we will update it to the latest as time goes by).

Click Here to Download Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10060680

The operation status is demonstrated from the following perspectives: (1) financial indexes, such as earnings per share, book value per share (BPS), sales per share, net cash flow per share, return on net worth and debt to asset ratio; (2) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (3) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (4) indexes on the balance sheet, such as liquid asset, fixed asset, current liability, non-current liability, capital reserve and shareholders’ equity.

(1) Financial Indexes

Earnings per Share

Book Value per Share (BPS)

Sales per Share (SPS)

Net Cash Flow per Share from Operations

Net Cash Flow per Share (CNY)

Return on Net Worth

Net Profit Margin on Total Assets

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (%)

Gross Profit Margin on Sales (%)

Net Profit Margin on Sales (%)

EBIT Margin (%)

EBITDA Margin (%)

Debt to Asset Ratio (%)

Total Asset Turnover (times)

Cash/Operating Income Received from Sales of Goods or Services

YOY Growth Rate of Operating Revenue (%)

YOY Growth Rate of Operating Profit (%)

YOY Growth Rate of Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (%)

(2) Summary of Income Statement

Gross Revenue (CNY, million)

Total Operating Costs (CNY, million)

Revenue (CNY, million)

Operating Profit (CNY, million)

Total Profit (CNY, million)

Net Profit (CNY, million)

Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

Net Profit Deducting Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

R&D Costs (CNY, million)

Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) (CNY, million)

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) (CNY, million)

(3) Summary of Balance Sheet

Liquid Asset (CNY, million)

Fixed Asset (CNY, million)

Long-term Equity Investment

Total Assets (CNY, million)

Liquid Liability (CNY, million)

Non-current Liability (CNY, million)

Total Liability (CNY, million)

Capital Reserve (CNY, million)

Surplus Reserve (CNY, million)

Undistributed Profit (CNY, million)

Shareholders’ Equity (CNY, million)

Equity Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

(4) Summary of Cash Flow Statement

Cash Received from Sales of Goods and Services (CNY, million)

Cash Flow from Operations (CNY, million)

Cash Paid to Purchase Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets and Other Long-term Assets (CNY, million)

Cash Paid for Investments (CNY, million)

Cash Flow from Investments (CNY, million)

Cash Received from Investors (CNY, million)

Cash Received from Borrowings (CNY, million)

Cash Flow from Financing (CNY, million)

Net Increase of Cash and Cash Equivalents (CNY, million)

Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period (CNY, million)

Depreciation and Amortization (CNY, million)

Our Other Reports:

RESEARCH REPORT ON COLD CHAIN LOGISTICS INDUSTRY IN CHINA, 2017-2021

A-SHARE LISTED COPPER COMPANIES – PROFILES AND FINANCIAL DATA

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Source: https://www.americanewshour.com