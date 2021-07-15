A-Share Listed Textile Accessories Companies – Profiles And Financial Data

Textile accessories are auxiliary materials other than the major fabrics. They are used to bind, decorate or serve other functions on clothes, footwear, bags and hats. Textile accessories include heat printed patterns, rhinestone, heat press transfer materials, lace, bead tubes, sequins, buttons, zipper sliders, metal accessories, strings and linings, tags, tag seal cords, string seals and loop string seals.

The Textile Accessories Market report answers the following questions:

What is the aim of the report?

The Textile Accessories Market report presents the estimated Textile Accessories Market size of Textile Accessories Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current Textile Accessories Market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Textile Accessories Market based on geographical scope, Textile Accessories Market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Textile Accessories Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the Textile Accessories Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, Textile Accessories Market size and valuation of the Textile Accessories Market during the forecast period.

Click Here to Download Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10060652

What aspects regarding the regional analysis of Textile Accessories Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future Textile Accessories Market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the Textile Accessories Market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the Textile Accessories Market report.

Such segmentation results in a low market concentration rate. Since it is hard to estimate the production volume and market size of niche products, the following introduction focuses on the fabric industry as a whole.

In 2016, the export value of fabric was USD 52.85 billion, down by 3.6%. The unit export price was 1.28 USD/kg, down by 8.5% YOY. The import value was USD 5.67 billion, down by 10.8%. The unit import price soared by 9.2% YOY to 2.26 USD/meter.

In 2016, Asia remains to be the major export market of fabrics of China, accounting for USD 35.36 billion export value which was down by 1.5% YOY. Export to ASEAN countries was USD 16.89 billion, up by 2.5%. Export to the Philippines grew substantially by 53.3% to USD 2.47 billion. Export to South Asian countries, such as Bangladesh and India, grew as well, by 4.3% and 3.7%, respectively. By contrast, export to Hong Kong decreased by 10.3% and that to Japan decreased by 8.2%. Export to Latin America and North America continued to slide. The value of export to these two regions was USD 4.35 billion and USD 1.96 billion, down by 8.2% and 7.8%, respectively. Export to the European Union has been growing for a year by 2.3% YOY.

In this report, CRI analyzes 10 textile accessories manufacturers listed in A-share market in China.

The report is composed of two parts: the first part is enterprise profiles and the second part is the operation status of these enterprises in the recent decade (presently 2006 to 2016, we will update it to the latest as time goes by).

Click Here to Download Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10060652

The operation status is demonstrated from the following perspectives: (1) financial indexes, such as earnings per share, book value per share (BPS), sales per share, net cash flow per share, return on net worth and debt to asset ratio; (2) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (3) indexes on the income statement, such as revenue, operating profit, net profit and EBIT; (4) indexes on the balance sheet, such as liquid asset, fixed asset, current liability, non-current liability, capital reserve and shareholders’ equity.

(1) Financial Indexes

Earnings per Share

Book Value per Share (BPS)

Sales per Share (SPS)

Net Cash Flow per Share from Operations

Net Cash Flow per Share (CNY)

Return on Net Worth

Net Profit Margin on Total Assets

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (%)

Gross Profit Margin on Sales (%)

Net Profit Margin on Sales (%)

EBIT Margin (%)

EBITDA Margin (%)

Debt to Asset Ratio (%)

Total Asset Turnover (times)

Cash/Operating Income Received from Sales of Goods or Services

YOY Growth Rate of Operating Revenue (%)

YOY Growth Rate of Operating Profit (%)

YOY Growth Rate of Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (%)

(2) Summary of Income Statement

Gross Revenue (CNY, million)

Total Operating Costs (CNY, million)

Revenue (CNY, million)

Operating Profit (CNY, million)

Total Profit (CNY, million)

Net Profit (CNY, million)

Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

Net Profit Deducting Non-recurring Items (CNY, million)

R&D Costs (CNY, million)

Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) (Based on iFind) (CNY, million)

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) (Based on iFind) (CNY, million)

(3) Summary of Balance Sheet

Liquid Asset (CNY, million)

Fixed Asset (CNY, million)

Long-term Equity Investment

Total Assets (CNY, million)

Liquid Liability (CNY, million)

Non-current Liability (CNY, million)

Total Liability (CNY, million)

Capital Reserve (CNY, million)

Surplus Reserve (CNY, million)

Undistributed Profit (CNY, million)

Shareholders’ Equity (CNY, million)

Equity Attributable to Shareholders of Parent Company (CNY, million)

(4) Summary of Cash Flow Statement

Cash Received from Sales of Goods and Services (CNY, million)

Cash Flow from Operations (CNY, million)

Cash Paid to Purchase Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets and Other Long-term Assets (CNY, million)

Cash Paid for Investments (CNY, million)

Cash Flow from Investments (CNY, million)

Cash Received from Investors (CNY, million)

Cash Received from Borrowings (CNY, million)

Cash Flow from Financing (CNY, million)

Net Increase of Cash and Cash Equivalents (CNY, million)

Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period (CNY, million)

Depreciation and Amortization (CNY, million)

Our Other Reports:

RESEARCH REPORT ON COLD CHAIN LOGISTICS INDUSTRY IN CHINA, 2017-2021

A-SHARE LISTED COPPER COMPANIES – PROFILES AND FINANCIAL DATA

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Source: https://www.americanewshour.com

View Source : A-Share Listed Textile Accessories Companies – Profiles And Financial Data