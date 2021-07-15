Acetic Acid Market Is Growing At a High CAGR by 2027 According To a New Research Report by Key Player Jiangsu Sopo, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company and Lyondell Basell Industries

The “Global Acetic Acid Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Acetic Acid market with detailed market segmentation by application, and geography.

Health benefits such as regulation of blood sugar, maintaining cholesterol and blood pressure levels, etc. proffered by acetic acid in the form of vinegar, drives the growth of the acetic acid market. The application of acetic acid for dyeing purposes used in textile and packaging industries is another factor fuelling the growth of the market. However, some acetic acid features such as low compatibility with quartz, degrading performance at low temperatures, corrosive to metals and causing irritation to the skin, obstructs the fruitful development of the acetic acid market. New separation techniques development to increase the efficiency of production is anticipated to bode well the growth of the acetic acid market in the near future.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

1.Saudi International Petrochemicals Company

2.Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co. Ltd.

3.Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

4.Eastman Chemical Company

5.Lyondell Basell Industries N.V.

6.British Petroleum plc

7.Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals

8.Daicel Corporation

9.Dow Chemical Company

10.Celanese Corporation.

An acid is an ion or a molecule having the capacity of donating a proton and forming a covalent bond with an electron pair alternatively. Acetic acid is an organic compound or a colorless liquid with a strong and pungent smell. It is also known as ethanoic acid. Most of the acetic acid is produced synthetically by carbonylation of methanol and the rest is manufactured by bacterial fermentation. Acetic acid constitutes antibacterial and antifungal attributes. They serve as a precursor for the production of multifarious chemicals having applications in the areas of textiles, inks, rubber and plastics manufacturing.

The global acetic acid market is segmented on the basis of application, end use industry and geography. The market on the basis of application is broken into vinyl acetate monomer, purified terephthalic acid, acetate esters, acetic anhydride and others. As per end use industry the market is segmented into plactics & polymers, food & beverages, inks, paints & coatings, chemicals and others.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Acetic Acid Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

