Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Phase change materials are used for storing latent heat during the phase transition enabling the temporary storage of low or high-temperature energy for later use. This latent heat transition can be achieved with solid-solid, solid-liquid, solid-gas, and liquid-gas phase change. However, at the commercial level, only solid-liquid phase change is used in advanced PCMs since other methods require a large volume and high pressure.

Some of the leading key players profiling in this market are Advansa B.V., BASF SE, Cryopak, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Entropy Solutions, Microtek Laboratories, Inc., Outlast Technologies LLC, Phase Change Energy Solutions, Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Sonoco Products Company.

One of the key drivers associated with the growth of advanced phase change materials market is construction & building sector. Other factors such as increasing awareness on energy conservation, technological advancements in the applications of advanced phase change materials in the textile sector, urbanization in developing countries are further boosting the market growth. However, the high cost associated with advanced phase change materials may hamper the phase change materials market growth globally.

The Global Advanced Phase Change Materials market is segmented by type and application. With respect to the type, the advanced phase change materials market is segmented as Organic PCM, Inorganic PCM, and Bio-based PCM. On the basis of application, the Advanced Phase Change Materials market is segmented into Building & Construction, Energy Storage, HVAC, Shipping & Transportation, Electronics, Textiles, and others.

