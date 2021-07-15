ANTI-DRONE MARKET & TECHNOLOGIES – industry analysis by development, size, share and demand forecast from 2018–2023

The potential threat posed by an inexpensive drone carrying a home-made bomb near an airplane or a football field is now apparent to everybody; however, little has been done to mitigate the issue. Counter-drone technology, also refered to as anti-drone, refers to systems that are used to detect and/or intercept unmanned aircrafts. These systems are also known as counter-UAS, C-UAS, or counter-UAV.

Airports, critical infrastructure, and even stadiums are on the lookout for the growing threat of drones. In the past 2 years, there have been numerous incidents of drones infiltrating secure airspace. Luckily, most of these events were not due to terrorist attacks, but rather small drones flying in the vicinity of airplanes, bases, or large public spaces. However, recent incidents, such as, reports by the FBI that organized crime groups are using drones for their operations and Saudi security forces shooting down a drone near a palace belonging to King Salman, are only two examples indicating that crime and terror groups are starting to use drones as weapons.

Counter-Drone and Anti-Drone – type of threat and verticals affected by drones

Type of Threats & Potential Affected Verticals by Drones

The existing solution for these kind of threat is typically the use of anti-air missiles, but wasting an expensive missile on an inexpensive drone is not scalable and poses a threat to the nearby area, so alternative counter-measures are being tested. These new systems must be cheap, easy to build, and easy to learn how to use. Manufactures are working on 1st and 2nd generation drone defense solutions and products and it still remains to be seen which solution will become mainstream.

Anti-drone systems rely on a variety of techniques and technologies for detecting, tracking and/or intercepting drones. The systems can be ground-based, hand-held or UAV-based. Each platform has technological capabilities to either track & detect or intercept (countermeasure) a drone or have both options. Furthermore, each platform can be based on a different kind of technology to perform the task in hand, for example, radar, RF, IR, etc.

Detection & tracking systems include the following technologies:

Radar

Radio-Frequency (RF)

Electro-Optical (EO)

Infrared (IR)

Acoustic

Combined Sensors

Countermeasure technologies include the following:

RF Jamming

GNSS Jamming

Spoofing

Laser

Nets

Projectile

Combined Countermeasure Elements

Platforms types include the following:

Ground-based

Hand-held

UAV-based

2019 is expected to be a year of significant growth in the anti-drone market, as multiple RFPs are being issued around the world for systems that can deal with this type of threat. There are over 150 manufactures offering over 200 C-UAV products and systems. Prominent companies leading innovation in this market are Aaronia AG, Black Sage Technologies, Blighter, Cerbair, Drone Detection Sys, Drone Shield, Gryphon Sensors, Hensoldt (former Airbus EBS), Kelvin Hughes, Lokmas, Rafael, Leonardo, SRC, TeleRadio, Artsys360, Dedrone, Department 13, Elbit Systems, My Defence, Rhode & Schwartz, Sensofusion, Skysafe, WhiteFox, Acipiter, Advanced Radar Technologies, Aveillant, DeTect, Magos Systems, MyDefence, Robin Radar Systems, Thales, Battelle, Radio Hill, SteelRock UAV, Zala Aero Group, OpenWorks, arbe Robotics, Aerotenna and others.

The “Counter-Drone Market & Technologies – 2018-2023” report examines each dollar spent in the market via 5 orthogonal money trails: regional markets, national markets, vertical markets, sub-markets and by solutions market.

Questions answered in this market report include:

What will the Counter-Drone market size be in 2018-2023?

Which verticals are the fastest-growing?

Which countries are expected to invest in Counter-Drone solutions and services?

What are the Counter-Drone market drivers and inhibitors?

This report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for industry and decision-makers to enable them to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Why Buy this Counter-Drone Market Report?

Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives:

The market data is analyzed through 5 key perspectives: regional markets, national markets, vertical markets, system purpose, and system type. Given the highly-fragmented market, the report addresses the Intelligence budget “money trail” each dollar spent according to the following orthogonal market segments:

By 8 Counter-Drone Vertical Markets:

Defense/Military

Airport Security

Event Security

Aerial/Aviation Security

Critical Infrastructure

Prisons

Private Facilities

Other

By 2 Types of Systems Purpose:

Detection & Mitigation

Detection Only

By 2 Systems Type

Fixed Systems

Mobile Systems

By 5 Regional Markets:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

By 23 National & Regional Markets:

USA

Canada

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Australia

India

China

South Korea

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

GCC

South Africa

Kenya

Nigeria

Rest of ME&A



Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors, including:

Market Drivers & Inhibitors

Business Opportunities

SWOT Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Business Environment

Short profile, leading products, recent events and contact information of over 35 of the leading manufactures in the counter UAV market as well as an additional list of other products and manufacturers:

Aaronia AG

Advanced Radar Technologies

Airspace Systems

Aveillant

Black Sage

Battelle

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Cerbair

DeTect

Drone Detection Sys

DroneShield

Gryphon Sensors (SRC company)

Hensoldt

Kelvin Hughes

Lokmas

OpenWorks Engineering

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Selex ES Inc (Leonardo company)

ApolloShield

Elta Systems

SRC Inc.

TeleRadio Engineering Pte Ltd

ArtSys360

Dedrone

Department13

Elbit Systems

Magos Systems

MyDefence

Radio Hill Technologies

Rhode & Schwarz

Robin Radar Systems

Sensofusion

SteelRock UAV

Skysafe

Thales

WhiteFox Defense Technologies

Accipiter

Zala Aero Group

