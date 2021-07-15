At 12.0% CAGR – Animal Healthcare Market Expected to Attain USD 8 Billion by the end of 2016

Recent report published by research nester titled “Global Animal Healthcare Market: Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″ delivers detailed overview of the global animal healthcare market in terms of market segmentation by product/drug, by animal type, by route of administration, by distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The Global Animal Healthcare Market can be segmented on the basis of animal type which includes production animals and companion animals. Production animals are generally raised for milk and meat while companion animals are assumed for companionship. On the basis of product, the report segments the market into anti-infective agents, anti-inflammatories vaccines, and hormones.

Vaccine segment is expected to grow exponentially in upcoming years on the account of occurrence of animal diseases and also the rising demand for animal immunization. Paraciticides products consist of ectoparasiticides, endoparasiticides, endectocides and antibiotics. By distribution channel animal healthcare market is segmented into veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, pharmacies & drug Stores and online pharmacies. The online pharmacies segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR owing to the increasing consumer inclination towards purchasing products online.

The CAGR of global animal healthcare market is expected to 12.0% during the year 2018-2027. Increasing urbanization, rising disposable income are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global healthcare market. Moreover, the global healthcare market is expected to value at USD 8 Billion by the end of 2016.

North America is expected to be the largest region for the animal healthcare market. This is attributed to increasing need to protect pets from diseases .This in turn results in increasing demand for animal healthcare products.

Europe is projected to be the second leading region in the animal healthcare market accounting for approximately 29.5% of the revenue share in the forecast period. This is due to the high investment on R&D to produce better animal healthcare products.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at highest CAGR on the account of extensive animal husbandry practices in the countries such as China and India. In Asia Pacific, China is estimated to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing awareness among the population about the care of the pets and increase in the size of online retail market are the major factors driving the market in Asia Pacific region.

Rise in disposable income, urbanization and online retailing will increase the market of the global healthcare market

The rise in disposable income of the developing countries such as India and China and also increase inclination towards pet safety will boost the global animal healthcare market in the future. Moreover, increasing consumer inclination to purchase animal healthcare products through online channel is driving the animal healthcare market worldwide.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global healthcare market which includes company profiling of Bayer Healthcare AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH ,Cargill Inc. Ceva Sante Animale,Eli Lilly and Company (Elanco/Novartis), Evonik Industries, Merck & Co. Inc. (Intervet)Nutreco N.V.Sanofi S.A. (MERIAL Limited),Vetoquinol SA,Virbac SA.,Zoetis Inc. (Pfizer).

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global animal healthcare market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

