At 6.1% CAGR – Airless Packaging Market Size to Hit USD 4.23 Billion in 2018 from USD 6.12 Billion by 2027

Recent report published by research nester titled “Airless Packaging Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″ delivers detailed overview of the airless packaging market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by material type, by packaging type, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global airless packaging market was valued at USD 4.23 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to surpass USD 6.12 Billion by 2027. The market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 6.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by product type into bags, pouches, bottles & jars, tubes and others. The market is further segmented by material type into plastic, glass and others. By packaging type, the market is segmented by rigid flexible and semi-rigid packaging. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented by food & beverages, healthcare, cosmetics and personal care and others.

Europe region is anticipated to dominate the global airless packing market owing to higher demand for packaging and rapid product innovations and development. Moreover, greener alternatives have been adopted in the region related to conventional plastic airless packaging. North America is likely to contribute significant revenue in the market on account of substantial demand in the U.S. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth attributed to increasing urban population in the region and demand for several types of packaging in the consumer goods industry that provide numerous opportunities to the players in the global airless packing market.

Improvements in the packaging systems to protect the product from contamination and rise in the demand from cosmetic industry to protect or increase the shelf life of the product are the factors driving the growth of the global airless packing market. Additionally, airless packaging offers various benefits such as ease of use, safety of product and less chemical interaction with increasing demand from various sectors such as personal care, healthcare etc.

Get Exclusive Sample Report Copy Of This Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/airless-packaging-market/1442

The demand for airless packaging from food and beverage industry has showcased an upliftment where the food products need airtight packaging to maintain their freshness, taste and crispness. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the global airless packaging market during the forecast period. Technological advancements and increase in research and development activities in order to reduce the cost of machinery is likely to create new opportunities for the players in the market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of machinery used in airless packaging and high production cost is expected to restraint the growth of the airless packaging market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the airless packing market which includes company profiling of ABC Packaging Ltd, Fusion Packaging, AptarGroup, Inc., Fusion Packaging, HCP Packaging, Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Lumson SPA, Quadpack Industries, Raepak Ltd., and Silgan Dispensing Systems.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the airless packing market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Source: https://www.marketwatch.com/

About Research Nester:

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919