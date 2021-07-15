Audio Class D Amplifier Market 2019 Leading Companies- STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Infineon and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Audio Class D Amplifier Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A class-D amplifier or switching amplifier is an electronic amplifier in which the amplifying devices (transistors, usually MOSFETs) operate as electronic switches, and not as linear gain devices as in other amplifiers. They are rapidly switching back and forth between the supply rails, being fed by a modulator using pulse width, pulse density, or related techniques to encode the audio input into a pulse train. The audio escapes through a simple low-pass filter into the loudspeaker.

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Analog Devices

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Cirrus Logic

Mono-Channel

2-Channel

4-Channel

6-Channel

Others

Television

Portable Music Devices

Automotive Audio System

Others

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

