Business Outlook To 2023 on Drug Discovery Services Market Driving Factors, Leading Players, Clinical Reviews and Research Report 2019

The major players in the Drug Discovery Services Market include: Abbott Laboratories Inc., Advinus Therapeutics, Agilent Technologies Ubiquigent, Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), AstraZeneca PLC, Aurigene, Bayer AG, Charles River Laboratories International, ChemBridge Corporation, Covance, Eli Lilly and Company, Evotec, Domainex, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE Healthcare, GenScript, GlaxoSmithKline LLC, GVK Biosciences, Jubilant Biosys, Lonza, Merck, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD), Piramal Enterprises, Promega Corporation, Selcia Limited, Shimadzu Corp., SRI International, Syngene International Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Viva Biotech, WuXi AppTec, and others.

Segmentation

The global drug discovery services market is segmented by drug type, types of services, technology, therapeutic area, process, and end-user.

On the basis of drug type, the drug discovery services market is classified as small molecule drug and biologics drug.

On the basis of types of services, the drug discovery services market is classified as Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) services, pharmaceutical services, medicinal chemistry, and biological services.

On the basis of technology, the drug discovery services market is classified as high throughput screening, biochips, pharmacogenomics and pharmacogenetics, combinatorial chemistry, nanotechnology, spectroscopy, metabolomics, and others.

On the basis of therapeutic area, the drug discovery services market is classified as oncology, neurology, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, and others.

On the basis of process, the drug discovery services market is classified as target selection, target validation, hit-to-lead identification, lead optimization, and candidate validation.

On the basis of end-user, the drug discovery services market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, research institutes, and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

…To be Continued.

Global Drug Discovery Services Market, by Region:

Geographically, this report covers North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), and other key regions.

