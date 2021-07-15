COPD Drugs Market : Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2024

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of COPD Drugs Market. The report analyses the COPD Drugs Market By Drug Type (Combination Therapy Drugs, Anticholinergics, Beta-Agonist, Inhaled Corticosteroids, and Others). The report analyses the COPD Drugs Market, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023. This report also includes pipeline analysis for few COPD drugs.

According to Analytics research report “Global COPD Drugs Market: Analysis By Drug Type (Combination Therapy Drugs, Anticholinergics, Beta-Agonist, Inhaled Corticosteroids, Others), Pipeline Drugs, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Forecast to 2023 – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India)”, the

COPD drugs market is projected to display robust growth represented by a CAGR of 2.47% during 2018 – 2023.

Over the recent years, COPD Drugs market has been witnessing growth on account of several driving factors including growing prevalence of COPD associated diseases, rising patient population, and increase in availability of novel combination therapy drugs. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding COPD, high smoking prevalence, rising pollution level, growing medical spending, favorable government initiatives, public private partnership have been driving the market growth. In addition, rising geriatric population, increasing global healthcare expenditure and technological advancements in pharmaceuticals research, and growing scope in middle and low income countries with large patient population is anticipated to impel the market growth of the COPD drugs market. However, growing portfolio of generic COPD drugs, and patent expiration of few innovator drugs in upcoming years are expected to hinder the market performance during forecasted period.