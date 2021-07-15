Database Management Platform Market 2019 Global Trends, Segments, Industry Growth, Regional Study and Size by Forecast to 2023

Database Management Platform Market Scenario:

The huge data amassed by various platforms has the potential to give birth to new insights which can play a huge role in the global economy. Database management platforms (DMP) are software with the potential to collect data from data stores, social networks, customer relationship management (CRM), web, and mobile applications for thorough analysis.

The global Database Management Platform Market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains trends and opportunities with a detailed profile analysis of participants.

Competitive Landscape:

Cloudera Inc., Lotame Solutions Inc., SAP SE, KBM Group LLC, SAS Institute, Informatica, Oracle Corporation, Rocket Fuel, Inc., Neustar, Inc., Salesforce Inc., Turn Inc., V12 Data, and others are some of the prominent names in the database management platform market.

Market Outlook:

The global database management platform market is set to accumulate revenues at 15% CAGR from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). It possesses high potential for growth due to the use of such platforms for analysis of data across a high range of connected devices. The gamut of consumer electronic products due to the advances in technology can bolster the market demand. The Internet of Things (IoT) is a likely catalyst for evoking high market demand over the forecast period.

Advent of personalization among customers is a suitable driver of the global database management platform market. The accumulation of unstructured data from various devices to compile helpful customer insights for future campaigns and online Ads is predicted to fuel the market growth.

But security concerns regarding data privacy can pose a challenge to the market.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global database management platform market considers the following segments for its valuation – data source, data type, and end-user.

By data source, it is segmented into social network, CRM data, mobile apps, mobile web, POS data, web analytics tools, and others. Web analytics tools can be the most reliable data source in the market due to constant upgrades of software. In addition, the shift towards online consumption of data by customers for maximum resolution of these queries can increase the potential of the segment. Social network and mobile apps are segments which can display high growth rates over the assessment period.

By data type, it is segmented into first party data, second party data, and third party data. The first party data segment is expected to retain the topmost position in the global market due to the data containing the relationship between customers and brands. It had reached a valuation of USD 526.30 million in 2017. On the other hand, the third party data segment can exhibit a high growth rate (17.76%) over the forecast period due to cookies and other software able to register information of customers pertaining to likes, dislikes, and other metrics useful for predicting their behavior.

By end-user, it is segmented into publishers, marketers, and Ad agencies. The Ad agencies segment is predicted to be the biggest due to the high need for customer insights for launching targeted marketing campaigns. It had touched a valuation of USD 530.59 million in 2017. On the other hand, the publishers segment can accrue revenues at 16.36% CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Geography-wise, the global database management platform market covers Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America accounted for the largest market share due to adoption and implementation of DMP due to rising Internet usage and shift to online platforms by customers. The advances in technology are boosting the production of connected devices which can fuel the database management platform market till 2023.

The APAC region is touted to exhibit the fastest growth rate due to presence of major database solution providers. In addition, the presence of small and medium enterprises and gamut of large volumes of data can offer growth opportunities to the global database management platform market.

