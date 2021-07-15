Digital Asset Management Systems Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2023 | Opentext Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Hewlett-Packard (HP), ADAM Software, IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation
Digital Asset Management Systems Global Market Report 2019-2023
DAM is the management of rules and processes used by an organization to organize, store, secure, and distribute their digital assets. Digital assets include images of all formats, PDFs, video files, podcasts, word documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. DAM involves management tasks and decisions concerning the receipt, cataloging, storage, retrieval, and distribution of digital assets.
One of the latest trends gaining traction increased adoption of analytics to manage digital assets. Digital asset management (DAM) solutions use analytical tools to manage digital assets in organizations. Digital content can be analyzed using these tools for key business decision-making processes. Analytical solutions, such as cloud-based content analytics and asset tracking solutions, help organizations to manage large sets of data captured from mobile applications and smart connected devices. As integrated analytic solutions help asset managers manage organizational digital assets better, the adoption of this solution in increasing among organizations.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Opentext Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Hewlett-Packard (HP), ADAM Software, IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Northplains Systems, Widen Enterprises, House & Co, Brandworkz, Bynder, Canto, Webdam, Qbank DAM, Adgistics Limited
Product Type Segmentation
Implementation
Training and Support
Consulting
Industry Segmentation
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare
Retail and Consumer Goods
Education
BFSI
Table of Content:
Section 1 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Product Definition
Section 2 Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
Section 3 Manufacturer Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Business Introduction
Section 4 Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Section 5 Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
Section 6 Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
Section 7 Global Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
Section 8 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Market Forecast 2018-2023
Section 9 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Segmentation Product Type
Section 10 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Segmentation Industry
Section 11 Digital Asset Management (DAM) Systems Cost of Production Analysis
