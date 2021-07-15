Emergency Department Information System (EDIS) Market Growth Drivers to 2025 – Wellsoft, Unitedhealth Group, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, EPOWERdoc, MEDHOST, Cerner, Siemens, Systems, and McKesson

The emergency department information system market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The emergency department information system market report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The key players influencing the emergency department information system market are Wellsoft Corporation, Unitedhealth Group, Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., EPOWERdoc, Inc., MEDHOST, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Siemens AG, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Systems, Inc., and McKesson Corporation.

Emergency department information system is a computer system which is used by emergency response departments to track emergency department patients and support other aspects of ED workflow. These systems are generally used to simplify the delivery of patient care, conform to relevant data interoperability standards and comply with applicable privacy and security builds to ensure the secure availability of relevant healthcare information. It is an extended electronic health record used to manage data. Globally adoption of technology in healthcare practices and shift towards patient centric approach is expected to remain key growth driver during the period.

North America dominated the emergency department information system market owing to well developed & established healthcare industry and higher penetration rate of such systems into healthcare practices. North America was followed by Europe as the second largest markets for emergency department information system. The market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to record high CAGR driven by growth in health care spending, increase in health care awareness, increasing healthcare expenditure or growing health care industry, and rise in geriatric population.

The “Global Emergency department information system market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global emergency department information system with detailed market segmentation by application, delivery mode, type, end-users, and geography. The global emergency department information system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The emergency department information system market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing patient flow at emergency departments, rising geriatric population and growing rate of accidents. In addition, increasing technology developments are driving the growth of emergency department information system market. On other hand the growing adoption of patient centric systems in healthcare industries growth in health care spending, increase in health care awareness, growing health care industry Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The emergency department information system market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global emergency department information system market based on application type, and end users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall emergency department information system market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

