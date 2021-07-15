End-User Experience Monitoring Market Is Booming Worldwide Along with Key Trends through the Company Sections, Countries and Regions | AppDynamics, Catchpoint Systems, Dynatrace, IBM, Micro Focus, New Relic, Nexthink, Rigor, ThousandEyes

End-User Experience Monitoring facilitates organizations in customer retention by understanding their requirements and promptly solving their issues. Further, the solution helps in tracking the performance of all customer-facing applications as well as reports instantly in the event of the poor performance of the applications. In general, the solution aids businesses in offering the best services to their customers and avoiding revenue loss from unsatisfied customers.

The rising need of businesses to better understand the changing requirements of their customers, classifying and analyzing poor-performing customer applications, as well as reducing operational costs by reducing the number of call centers are the major factors bolstering the growth of the end-user experience monitoring market. However, budget constraints, lack of awareness and the presence of several SMEs in the emerging economies are the key anticipated to restrain the growth of the end-user experience monitoring market.

Key players profiled in the report include AppDynamics, CA Technologies, Catchpoint Systems, Inc., Dynatrace, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, New Relic, Inc., Nexthink, Rigor, ThousandEyes, Inc.

The “Global End-user experience monitoring Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the end-user experience monitoring industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of end-user experience monitoring market with detailed market segmentation by component, platform, deployment, industry and geography. The global end-user experience monitoring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading end-user experience monitoring market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global end-user experience monitoring market is segmented on the basis of component, platform, deployment and industry. Based on the component, the market is bifurcated into products and services. The products segment of end-user experience monitoring market is further sub-segmented into synthetic monitoring, real user monitoring and others. By platform, the end-user experience monitoring market is categorized into web and mobile. The deployment segment is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Based on industry, the end-user experience monitoring market is classified into BFSI, government, IT and telecom, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global end-user experience monitoring market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The end-user experience monitoring market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the end-user experience monitoring market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the end-user experience monitoring market in these regions.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. END USER EXPERIENCE MONITORING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. END USER EXPERIENCE MONITORING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. END USER EXPERIENCE MONITORING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. END USER EXPERIENCE MONITORING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. END USER EXPERIENCE MONITORING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PLATFORM

9. END USER EXPERIENCE MONITORING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT

10. END USER EXPERIENCE MONITORING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO

11. END USER EXPERIENCE MONITORING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. END USER EXPERIENCE MONITORING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. APPDYNAMICS

13.2. CA TECHNOLOGIES

13.3. CATCHPOINT SYSTEMS, INC.

13.4. DYNATRACE

13.5. IBM CORPORATION

13.6. MICRO FOCUS

13.7. NEW RELIC, INC.

13.8. NEXTHINK

13.9. RIGOR

13.10. THOUSANDEYES, INC.

14. APPENDIX

