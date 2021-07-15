Global 4K Technology Market Expected to Reach USD 150202.38 Million by 2023

The upcoming revolution in technology is changing the market of display with higher resolution. The 4K technology refers to pixel size. It consists of 3840 or 4096 horizontal pixels and 2190 vertical pixels. The key advantages of 4K technology is that it has greater resolution which gives better quality. The 4K/UHD comprises of TV screens that have a minimum resolution of 3,840 pixels width and 2,160 pixels height, making it equivalent to two 1080p screens in height and two in length. Based on 4K resolution and usage of 4K technology in consumer electronics product, the 4K technology market is segmented into digital content and physical product, the 4K technology market is segmented into digital content and physical product.

With the invention of 4K TV, 4K projectors and 4K camera the market of digital content has evolved. The content captured through these devices creates a large and constantly growing selection of movies, TV shows, documentaries and videos that are increasingly shot and delivers to audience in 4K resolution. This entertainment content can be viewed by consumers that own a 4K TV or the one that have an internet connectivity of 20 or more Mbps for viewing the huge data loads of 4K smoothly. The 4K technology is used in numerous physical products. 4K technology refers to 4K resolution that includes 4096 x 2160 pixels. This upcoming technology projects excellent picture quality and color depth of 12 color bit than usual 10 color bit of full HD technology. The main advantage of 4K technology is vibrant colors and dynamic picture quality.4K technology is specially designed for consumer products as ultra HD or UHD.The physical products is sub-segmented into TVs, monitors, digital signage, set-top boxes, smartphones, tablets, laptops, projectors, cameras, blu-ray players. The factors such as small size range, lighting technology used in consumer electronics product, resolution, smart function and 3D viewing experience shifted the consumer electronics market to 4K physical product market.

4K TV’s have enabled consumers to view everything on screen with crystal clear clarity along with sumptuous detail. Users can view every single detail of image and videos appearing on the screen with improved lighting technology. The high pixel size, makes picture look deeper and displays clearer and brighter image. The TV brightness specification that majority of UHD television manufacturers generally utilize are highly effective solutions for LCD panels that are illuminated by LED backlights using local dimming or full array dimming technologies, which significantly enhance image distinct factor. The shift to latest technology, due to high resolution and excellent viewing experience is fuelling the growth of 4K TV market.

The global 4K Technology market had been valued at USD 47169.79 Million in the year 2017, which is expected to reach USD 150202.38 Million by the end of the forecast period growing at ~21.29% CAGR.

Request Free Sample On 4K Technology Market @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10042998

Key Players

The key players of 4K Technology market includes Canon Inc. (Japan), LG Electronics Corp. (South Korea), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), Samsung Electronics Corp. (South Korea), Sharp Corp. (Japan), Sony Corp. (Japan), JVC Kenwood Corp. (Japan), Hisense Co. Ltd (China), Amazon Inc. (U.S.), Netflix (U.S.) among others.

Global 4K Technology Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next ten years of the various segments and sub-segments included in global 4K Technology market with analysis of its development and demand in the market

• Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies and countries were identified

• Regional and country specific demand and forecast for 4K Technology were studied

• Key segments covered in the report are: components and application.

• Unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized; and same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor

• For all the regions, forecast demand for all applications were identified and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size

• Historical trend is identified to forecast and estimate the future value data

Target Audience

• Investors and consultants

• System Integrators

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology solution providers

• IT Solution Providers

• Electronics Manufacturers

• Digital Product Manufacturers

Key Findings

• The Global 4K Technology market is expected to reach USD 150202.38 Million by 2023.

• By Digital Content, digital content in 4K Technology accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~22.06% CAGR during forecast period.

• By Physical Product, television sub segment holds the largest market growing with approximately 22.43% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

• Geographically, North America region has been projected to have the largest market share in global 4K Technology market followed by Europe region, while Asia-Pacific region has been projected to show a positive growth rate in 4K Technology market.

Regional and Country Analysis of 4K Technology Market Estimation and Forecast

The regional analysis of 4K technology market is being studied for region such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is the leading player in the 4K technology market. North America region is one of the growing market in the region owing to high spending powers. Growing economies such as India, Japan, and China accounted for the largest market share due to growing electronics industries in this region.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

(Kenneth Research)

1412 Broadway,

21st Floor Suite MA111,

New York, NY 10018

[Phone: +1 313 462 0609]

Email: [email protected]