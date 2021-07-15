Global Aluminium Market Trend 2019-27 Alcoa Corporation, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO), Aluminium Division of Rio Tinto, China Hongqiao Group Ltd.

Aluminium is one of the lightest metals weighing one-third of iron. Also, it is the third most abundant chemical element after oxygen and silicon on earth. Aluminum is rust-proof, ductile and malleable metal which does not magnetize and is a great electricity conductor making its use involved in almost all major industries from construction, aviation, automotive to food and energy.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Aluminium market, presenting insights into the key factors driving and restraining its growth. This report also takes a close and analytical look at the various companies that strive for a higher share of the global market.

Some of the leading key players profiling in this market are Alcoa Corporation, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO),, Aluminium Division of Rio Tinto, China Hongqiao Group Ltd.,, China Power Investment Corp. (CPI), East Hope Group Company Limited,, Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC,, Norsk Hydro ASA, Rusal, Xinfa Group Co., Ltd..

The aluminium market owing to the functional properties of the metal and efficient processing using pressure both when hot and cold has played a key role in keeping the market opportunities on top. Besides, the technological advancements and development of new aluminium alloys are expected to further boost the market growth in the coming years.

The “Global Aluminium Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Aluminium market with detailed market segmentation by ingredient type, end-use, and geography. The global Aluminium market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Aluminium market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global aluminium market is segmented on the basis of end-user and processing methods. With respect to end-user, the aluminium market is segmented into transport, building and construction, electrical engineering, consumer goods, foil & packaging, machinery & equipment, and other. On the basis of processing method, the aluminium market is segmented into flat rolled, castings, extrusion, forgings, pigments & powders, rod & bar.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Aluminium market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Aluminium market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Aluminium market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Aluminium market in these regions.

The most vital key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get thorough and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Aluminium Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

