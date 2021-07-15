Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Aluminum Foil Packaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aluminum Foil Packaging market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Aluminum Foil Packaging market status and forecast, categorizes the global Aluminum Foil Packaging market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Aluminum Foil Packaging refers to the aluminum foil material which is used in the packaging industry. The aluminum foil used for packing materials is aluminium prepared in thin metal leaves with a thickness less than 0.2 mm (7.9 mils); thinner gauges down to 6 micrometres (0.24 mils) are also commonly used.
Currently, the world’s leading consumer of aluminum foil packaging market in Europe and North America, while the aluminum foil packaging consumption in China and Asia is far below the level of the above areas, especially in China, in all aluminum foil consumption, packaging materials only about 25%.
But China is the world’s fastest growing area as to consumption of aluminum foil packaging, in recent years, compound annual growth rate remained at around 13%, which increased significantly in the areas of food and pharmaceutical packaging.
But with the upstream raw material prices continue to decline, resulting in most of the manufacturers of aluminum foil gross margin decreased to some extent.
Currently, as to the aluminum foil industrial structure, the aluminum industry structure needs to adjust right now, while subject to the lock of technology in China, the current production of aluminum foil products in the region is difficult to enter the national high-end market, Technology directly affects the pace of Chinese products to enter the international market.
As to the downstream market, at present, Europe and America aluminum foil packaging has been very mature, and in Asia, compared to China, Korea and Japan, the development of aluminum foil packaging is more mature, but still below the level of Europe and the United States, but in Japan in pharmaceutical aluminum foil packaging has a great advantage.
Overall, the current global aluminum foil packaging market is large, while develop rapidly, compared to primary aluminum, the added value of the product is much more, so the study group take attitude optimistic about the industry.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Alcoa
Hydro
Rio Tinto Group
Novelis
UACJ
RUSAL
Assan Aluminyum
Aleris
Kobelco
Lotte Aluminium
Norandal
GARMCO
Symetal
Hindalco
AlibÃ©rico Packaging
ACM Carcano
Votorantim Group
Xiashun Holdings
SNTO
Shenhuo Aluminium Foil
LOFTEN
Nanshan Light Alloy
Zhenjiang Dingsheng Aluminum
CHINALCO
Kunshan Aluminium
Henan Zhongfu Industrial
Huaxi Aluminum
Northeast Light Alloy
Haoxin Aluminum Foil
Zhejiang Zhongjin Aluminium
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Heavy gauge foil
Medium gauge foil
Light gauge foil
Other
By Application, the market can be split into
Pharmaceutical packaging
Cigarette packaging
Food packaging
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Aluminum Foil Packaging capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Aluminum Foil Packaging manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aluminum Foil Packaging are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Aluminum Foil Packaging Manufacturers
Aluminum Foil Packaging Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Aluminum Foil Packaging Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
