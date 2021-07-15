Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Analysis Report 2019 | Roche, LifeScan, Abbott, Ascensia

This report on Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Blood Glucose Test Strips are simple plastic strips that are used with a glucose meter to monitor the levels of glucose in human body.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 31.2% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 29.5%.

The worldwide market for Blood Glucose Test Strips is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 10400 million US$ in 2024, from 8750 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Blood Glucose Test Strips in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Roche

LifeScan

Abbott

Ascensia

ARKRAY

I-SENS

Omron

B. Braun

Trividia Health

77 Elektronika

AgaMatrix

ALL Medicus

Terumo

Sinocare

Yicheng

Yuwell

Edan

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Glucose Oxidase

Glucose Dehydrogenase

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Clinic

Household

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Blood Glucose Test Strips product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Blood Glucose Test Strips, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Blood Glucose Test Strips in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Blood Glucose Test Strips competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Blood Glucose Test Strips breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Blood Glucose Test Strips market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Blood Glucose Test Strips sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

