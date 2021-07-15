Global Cored Wire Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2024

This report on Global Cored Wire Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Cored wire electrodes, also simply called cored wire, are small tubes filled with metallic or mineral powders, used for steelmaking and casting applications. They are manufactured as wire with the proper diameters in molding or drawing lines. They have higher deposition efficiency than solid wire, which in turn speeds welding tasks. The core of metal-cored wire contributes almost entirely to the deposited weld metal.

The worldwide market for Cored Wire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 330 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Cored Wire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sarthak Metals

Anyang Chunyang

Anyang Tiefa

Anyang Wanhua

Henan Xibao

Harbin KeDeWei

Anyang Changxin Special Alloy

Wuxi Novel Special Metal

TUF Group

FSM

OFZ, a. s.

McKeown

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Calcium Silicide Cored Wire (CaSi)

Calcium Solid Cored Wire (Ca)

Pure Carbon Cored Wire (C)

Ferro Calcium Cored Wire (CaFe)

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Steelmaking

Iron Casting

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Cored Wire product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cored Wire, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cored Wire in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Cored Wire competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Cored Wire breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Cored Wire market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cored Wire sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

